NDUMISO NGCOBO | From straw hats to column hazards: the absurd riots of 1922

The hazards of writing a weekly column are not so obvious, says the writer. Stock photo.

Every job humanity has ever invented comes with its occupational hazards.

Some are obvious. For instance, it’s pretty clear that getting up at 5am, showering, donning a freshly pressed uniform and hiding among thick bushes along the meandering Midlands curves of the N3 is a perilous part of being a national traffic police officer.

The women and men who perform this important work — nabbing morons hurtling down our freeways at 220km/h, endangering us all — are national heroes. I imagine they endure all manner of ants, spiders and goggatjies crawling up their legs and into their undies in the scorching sun.

The hazards of writing a weekly column are not so obvious.

One is that folks alter their behaviour around you, going mute for fear of ending up in the Sunday Times. Another is the flood of links to stories, TikToks and YouTube videos that people believe you’ll find funny.

Most are barely amusing, though I don’t blame those who do this. After 17 years of writing about riveting subjects — such as how chewy a dish of donkey scrotum was in a Thai eatery, or the time I made Mike Tyson uncomfortable with small talk at the urinals in Emperor’s Palace — people feel comfortable sharing bizarre tidbits.

Once in a while, though, a nugget of gold lands in my inbox. I was recently sent a YouTube clip of a monologue by someone calling himself Author Jason K Pargin. No, I don’t know if he’s from Zimbabwe or whether “Author” is his first name or his occupation. The latter makes sense in a world where titles stick: doctors, advocates ... I could totally get behind columnist Ndumiso Ngcobo, or bullshittist Shadrack Sibiya.

The part of this story that fills me with hope for the future of our species is that a turn in the weather brought the Straw Hat Riots of 1922 to an end in the Big Apple — it was just too cold to fight about the right to wear a straw hat

Author Jason Pargin told a fascinating story about an obscure piece of New York history: the 1922 Straw Hat Riots.

If you’ve ever read The Great Gatsby or watched the Robert Redford or Leonardo DiCaprio movie versions, you’ll know straw hats were fashionable during the early 1900s in the US, Canada and Great Britain — and even in far-flung places such as Wellington in New Zealand and Alberton in Ekurhuleni.

In any case, it was considered etiquette to wear a straw hat only between May 15 and September 15. If you inadvertently wore the straw hat on September 16 — perhaps due to an unseasonal 36°C heatwave — you’d get ribbed at your local Steed and Bull Irish pub — or, worse, have your hat snatched and tossed into a pile of horse manure.

Of course, this rational, well-thought-out rule applied only to the 45% of human beings with dangly bits.

The peace of this social contract was shattered on Saturday September 16 1922, however, when a gang of enraged youths ran amok in New York, knocking straw hats off men’s heads for breaking the unwritten code about wearing a straw hat after Felt Hat Day on September 15.

I must confess, though, that I enjoy the version of the story that places this event on Wednesday September 13. Because the sheer injustice of it all if they were technically still within the three-day window titillates me no end.

The next day, gangs of blue-collar dock workers hit the streets in retaliation. Violent street wars raged in New York for eight full days. But the part of this story that fills me with hope for the future of our species is that a turn in the weather brought the Straw Hat Riots of 1922 to an end in the Big Apple — it was just too cold to fight about the right to wear a straw hat. I wonder who felt dafter when this absurdity was pointed out.

What I also love about this story is it validates my cognitive bias about the value of humorous fluff — or what my friend Eusebius McKaiser called “insightful nonsense” in his book Run, Racist, Run. Historical nuance often emerges from taking a light-hearted poke at a seemingly insignificant slice of history.

This got me thinking: wouldn’t it be a progressive historical moment if the youth of downtown Durban went around disrobing every man wearing white pants? Or if men parading their butt cheeks in tanga briefs at Planet Fitness faced the same social pushback?

Don’t stop sending me quirky tidbits of history. Without my occupational hazard, I’d still look at straw hats the same way I always have.