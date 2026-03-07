Prioritise your mental health

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maintaining one’s health and wellbeing is a lifelong commitment that requires consistent attention. While access to mental health resources remains scarce for the majority of South Africans, those with medical aid often have a wealth of benefits at their fingertips — many of which remain underutilised.

There are a number of potential reasons for this, including a lack of awareness regarding inclusions in their medical aid plan. It is also reinforced by the stigma and negative social attitudes surrounding mental illness.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) anticipates that one in three South Africans will be diagnosed with a mental health condition. Recent SADAG research indicates that 52% of employed South Africans suffer from mental health conditions, with burnout, depression and anxiety being the most prevalent. SADAG receives up to 3,000 calls a day to its helpline, and hundreds of digital messages from individuals seeking help and support.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and early intervention is key to preventing more serious complications. — Dr Themba Hadebe

“Many people don’t realise that their medical aid includes mental health coverage,” says Dr Themba Hadebe, Bonitas clinical executive. “Delays in finding the right support can cause manageable conditions to escalate, sometimes even requiring hospitalisation. However, this can be avoided by ensuring that those with medical aid are aware of and empowered to tap into the mental health benefits provided by their medical scheme.”

Data from medical scheme providers suggests that mental health admissions are highest among members aged 35 to 55, with women experiencing a higher rate of hospitalisation compared with men.

October Health’s data reveals that women score, on average, 12% lower than men on mental health assessments, with the lowest scores recorded among those aged 16 to 18. It says teenagers dealing with mental health issues may struggle in school and have lower academic performance. Women with mental health conditions may be at higher risk of abuse, violence and traumatic experiences.

However, despite lower hospital admission rates, males have a significantly higher risk of suicide, says Hadebe. “This highlights the importance of proactive mental health screening and early intervention for all members.”

In response to South Africa’s ongoing and often silent mental health burdens, proactive steps are being taken to ensure medical aid members use their benefits. Hadebe says all Bonitas plans include depression as a chronic condition, which enables easier access to treatment without added costs.

To promote early intervention, mental health has become a central focus of preventive care and screening initiatives. Members are encouraged to recognise symptoms early and access support before conditions worsen. Referral protocols with wellness screening providers have been realigned to ensure members are connected to the necessary support.

“Benefits exist to help, but they need to be used. In addition to making mental health support accessible and visible, we are also working to reduce stigma, and ensure members know how to use their benefits. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and early intervention is key to preventing more serious complications,” says Hadebe.