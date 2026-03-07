When Montreux jazz finds its African rhythm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anyone who’s ever been to the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland knows it isn’t really about jazz. Or rather, it is — but in the way that champagne is about grapes. Jazz is the starting point for something bigger: musical curiosity, improbable collaborations and the sort of performances people talk about for years.

This year that spirit has been transplanted from the shores of Lake Geneva to the vineyards of the Cape Winelands.

From 27 to 29 March, the Montreux Jazz Festival will stage its first-ever African edition in Franschhoek — and it’s the kind of cultural collision that really makes sense when you stop to look at what’s on offer: Swiss precision meets African rhythm, world-class music framed by mountains and a town already famous for food, wine and dangerously good weekends.

The idea, insists founder Mark Goedvolk, wasn’t to replicate the Swiss original. That would be like trying to recreate a Burgundy in Stellenbosch — technically possible, spiritually misguided. Instead, Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is about creating a new chapter shaped by African artists, African audiences and the fertile creative exchange between continents.

For more than six decades, Montreux has hosted everyone from Miles Davis to Prince. Its first African outing continues the tradition with global stars Róisín Murphy, the band Wet Wet Wet and Robert Glasper also playing.

The line-up reads like the who’s who of the music world. The legendary Malian singer Salif Keita, called the Golden Voice of Africa, headlines the Arches main stage.

South African trumpet player Mandisi Dyantyis joins him. Thandiswa Mazwai, the fearless genre-bender who treats Afro-soul, electronic music and Xhosa tradition as if they were always meant to coexist, is there too.

From abroad comes a dose of joyous chaos: Ezra Collective, the Mercury Prize–winning London jazz group whose live performances are like street parties. American pianist Robert Glasper, joined by soul visionary Bilal, will close Saturday night with the genre-defying brilliance that Montreux built its reputation on.

Then there are the beautiful curveballs - the Kesivan amaBig Band Experience, a specially commissioned project led by drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo. It reimagines contemporary African electronic sounds — amapiano mixed with Afro-pop — through the scale and power of a 26-piece acoustic jazz orchestra. With vocalists Boohle, Moonchild Sanelly and BONJ involved, it will be a once-off performance to remember.

Elsewhere in the intimate Jazz Village, the programme slows down and leans in with moments that reward active listening. The legendary Zulu guitarist Madala Kunene shares a stage with experimental virtuoso Sibusile Xaba. American vocalist Stacey Kent, whose voice is molasses, sings jazz standards with an elegance that makes the room collectively exhale.

The Village is where discovery happens — smaller shows, spontaneous encounters and musical surprises.

But Montreux in Franschhoek isn’t only about concerts. It’s designed as a layered, cultural weekend experience rather than a marathon of muddy fields, mosh pits and plastic beer cups - hospitality lounges with exceptionally good sightlines, terraces for lingering, sipping wine while the music drifts across the valley and food and drink curated with the same seriousness as the line-up. DJs and vinyl selectors — including DJ Zinhle, Kay Faith and Charles Leonard — keep the soundscape moving between shows, ensuring the festival has something for everyone all the time.

Then comes Sunday.

Instead of the usual exhausted finale, the festival winds down with the “Sunday Slowdown”, unfolding along the Montreux Mile in the centre of town. It’s open, unhurried and social: music pop-ups, wine tastings, food stalls and the feeling of the whole village joining the party.

Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek isn’t trying to be the biggest music event on the continent. It’s aiming to be something rarer: a festival built on listening, discovery and atmosphere, where music, place and people blur together.

