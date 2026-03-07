YOUR WEEKLY STARS | March 8-16

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PISCES (Feb 19 — Mar 20)

For the first time in ages, you can completely trust your instincts. They’re on your side — offering fun and adventure without that inevitable need for catastrophe on the way down. How about making some financial moves? Just try not to annoy anyone important this week with that big mouth. A fascinating new journey has already been diarised. Calm yourself until the details reveal themselves. And show your appreciation for what you already have. The universe always responds well to gratitude.

ARIES (Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Have you been arguing with everyone who cares about you? And is there any reason for that, aside from fear and basic insecurity? Yes, you were born to be a leader. But how that plays out depends very much on your definition of control. Try working with your own natural talents — and weird habits. The more you like yourself — and whatever you have to offer — the more others will be keen to follow in your wake. No force required. No anger needed. Just be as fabulous as only you can be.

TAURUS (Apr 20 — May 20)

Impulsive spending on ridiculous items is an extremely bad idea. As it is, your budget is taking strain, and any extra burdens could send it toppling off the cliff. Instead, use this week to discover new ways of acquiring money. Presentations, conferences, job applications, networking, workshopping — all the buzzwords will work for you now. You may have to repeat yourself a few times if you want to be heard. But as long as the energy is out there, it will work its magic soon enough. Put on a suit. And a smile.

GEMINI (May 21 — Jun 20)

Panic and good health seldom go together — work on clearing your mind of excess baggage if you want to stay in shape. Your body is especially sensitive now so get some extra rest. At work, meanwhile, a situation you thought was unfair is slowly sorting itself out. There’s money to be made and status to be claimed. But in this case, patience really is a virtue. Take a coffee break while you wait. Make some new friends.

CANCER (Jun 21 — Jul 22)

This is one of those crazy weeks you’ll remember. Old contacts are arriving out of the blue with surprise offers and even help. By Thursday, you’ll be thinking more clearly — and able to expand your options. No point making any long-term plans though — the changes are happening when you least expect them. Next month, a big financial surprise shoves you into a completely new ballpark. For now, finish what you’ve started. Take it slowly. And trust yourself.

LEO (Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Watch yourself this week. Your planets are all over the place — as are your plans. Travel, important meetings, document signings — all could suddenly be delayed. In fact, you might even be blamed for the problems. No need to take this lying down — although there’s no point in flying off the handle either. Just take action and fix the problems. And avoid big decisions until the end of March. You’re looking fabulous, so you’ll easily charm your way through the difficult bits.

VIRGO (Aug 23 — Sep 22)

You’re not completely over the hump yet — but you’re managing the weirdness much better than expected. But just to make sure you stay completely sane, how about getting a therapist? Or a life coach? These coping skills don’t always arrive on cue — and sometimes even a soul as tough as yours needs a little help. Remember, there are creative alternatives to every choice you make. For now, just remind yourself how many lives you’ve already touched — and be proud.

LIBRA (Sep 23 — Oct 22)

It won’t be long before you’re feeling a lot happier with yourself. Those haunting dreams will slowly fade into images you find much easier to handle. Your bloom is almost back, and if you’re looking for a new love interest, it’s almost time to pounce. It won’t be easy to resist you now. And money? You mean it hasn’t arrived yet? Not long now. Meanwhile, develop an air of expectation. There are wild energies in the air. Thursday is the day to act.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Plans and wishes tend to be a tad idealistic — so it’s better to pull in the reins and think again. Only misery can result from overblown ambitions — especially if they include high expectations of everyone else. The fact is, you want to be in charge — but you want everyone else to handle the boring bits. And the truth is, there’s a bigger picture not even you can see. So for now, leave room for error. And forgive yourself in advance. This isn’t only about you. The universe has its own plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 — Dec 21)

You’re far more talented than you give yourself credit for. And people are starting to notice. Which doesn’t mean you have to grab the first offer. It’s just nice to know you’re appreciated. Hold that thought close to your heart, because competition is about to heat up. Besides, this week’s planetary madness takes your adventures in a fascinating new direction. Stay focused. Be willing to explore. Thursday’s planets send in some wonderful surprises.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 — Jan 19)

The world is watching closely, and demands on your resources leave you wishing you had made different choices. Still, any leftover guilt is simply taking up space where there is none. Time for some emotional housecleaning. Your dreams come first — and for now, selfishness is in. Learn to delegate and keep both eyes open for a flood of extraordinary opportunities. Thursday’s planets are pushing you to unearth your best self. Open some doors.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 — Feb 18)

No speculating for you. In fact, stay away from your investment portfolio until well into next month. Because right now, neither you nor your brilliant mind can be trusted. Think carefully about the financial faux pas you’ve made in the past. The idea is to learn lessons so you don’t repeat them. No one benefits when your lunacies become patterns. In fact, for now, resolve to operate purely on instinct. That part, at least, is working beautifully.

Your Chart

Penny Hayatou

February 6 1983, Pietermaritzburg 7.45am

Sun sign: Aquarius

Moon sign: Sagittarius

Rising sign: Pisces

You’re tougher than you look. That soft compassionate exterior fools people into thinking they can abuse you — and get away with it. And sometimes — when your empathy overrides your need for self-preservation — they can. But those days are over. You’ve just moved into a fabulous new cycle — one that’s about you and your happiness. True love can be explored next year — if you’re still keen. This year is about you, your career and your imminent financial growth. Of course, you’ll have to be willing to take a few chances. But there’s an adventurer inside you that’s been longing to come out and play. Look out for interesting journeys, fascinating foreigners, and a friend who’ll take the next step with you. Fear of failure is no longer a reason to fail: it’s an opportunity to proceed with courage — and know that, in the long run, you have nothing to lose. But there’s a huge amount to gain.

Want your chart read?

asklindashaw@mweb.co.za