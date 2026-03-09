Beat your 9 to 5 slump with small moves to keep your energy up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Expert busts the myth on long workouts or fancy gear for staying active during a busy workday.

For many South Africans, a typical 9-to-5 can accumulate to long periods of sitting each day, which can take a toll on more than just productivity. Stiff muscles, cramps, and overall discomfort can be unwanted companions for many professionals. But the good news? Even tiny bursts of movement throughout the day can make a big difference for your body and your wellbeing.

“Prolonged sitting isn’t just ‘uncomfortable’. It can have real physical effects,” explains Selvan Naicker, brand manager for CrampEase.

The most effective strategies are those that fit seamlessly into your routine: a two-minute stretch during a coffee break, standing during calls, or a short walk at lunchtime — Selvan Naicker, brand manager for CrampEase

“You don’t need long workouts or fancy gear to stay active during a busy workday. The most effective strategies are those that fit seamlessly into your routine: a two-minute stretch during a coffee break, standing during calls, or a short walk at lunchtime,” adds Naicker.

Naicker assures that to keep your body moving during the day, you don’t have to cancel meetings or stop your work. Small, regular movement, two to three minutes every hour, can help keep blood flowing, reduce muscle tension and cramps, and even improve focus:

Set a timer to remind you to stand, stretch or walk for a few minutes each hour. Even simple activities such as walking to the kitchen, climbing a few stairs, or doing shoulder rolls help break up long periods of sitting and help prevent stiffness. Desk-friendly exercises can help activate key muscles. Exercises such as neck or shoulder stretches can help with tension relief; seated leg lifts and calf raises allow for lower-body circulation; and hip and back mobility moves can counter prolonged sitting. These snack-sized exercises can all be done discreetly at your workstation. Standing during phone calls or meetings gets your muscles involved without disrupting your workflow. If you have a sit-stand desk, alternate between sitting and standing for short periods of about 15 to 20 minutes to help engage different muscle groups and reduce lower-back strain. Frequent muscle cramps from prolonged sitting can be tied to dehydration or mineral imbalances. Using a supplement such as CrampEase Fizzies, which include minerals such as magnesium, sodium, calcium and potassium, together with frequent water breaks, can help to keep cramps and discomfort away, while supporting muscle function. Next time, instead of reaching for that (I can’t remember how many I have had) coffee, rather reach for a glass of water. Even a few minutes of stretching can significantly improve flexibility, range of motion and posture, especially if you sit for most of your workday. Daily stretching routines have been shown to reduce stiffness and pain in the neck, shoulders and lower back. Simple moves you can do in your chair such as side bends, spinal twists and overhead reaches allow you to counter the effects of hours spent in a static position.

