Top DJs in the mix for Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

DJ Zinhle is one of 15 renowned DJs and vinyl selectors bringing their distinctive sounds, deep record collections, and dancefloor storytelling to the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek this March.

Switzerland’s iconic Montreux Jazz Festival is coming to Africa for the very first time.

Presented by Nedbank, the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek, it will bring an incredible line-up of international stars and African musical innovators to the Cape Winelands from March 27 to 29.

The newest additions to the festival’s already impressive musical programme are the Curators of Sound — a group of 15 of SA’s most respected DJs and vinyl selectors.

“Montreux has always been about more than a single genre or format — it’s about the discovery of music in all its forms,” says Mark Goedvolk, founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

Given this ethos, incorporating top SA DJs into the Swiss festival’s inaugural African edition was “the natural thing to do”, he says.

“DJs and vinyl selectors play a crucial role in contemporary music culture,” adds Lindsay Rhoda, the festival’s Music and Programming Curator.

“Many of them are extraordinary musical historians, digging deep into records and connecting genres, eras, and communities.”

Simply put, she says, they are the curators of sound.

Meet the Curators of Sound

Together, the Curators of Sound represent a diverse cross-section of contemporary music culture, spanning jazz, soul, house, hip-hop and rare groove.

Highlights include broadcaster and vinyl connoisseur CandyFlip, celebrated record collector Charles Leonard, genre-crossing tastemaker Kay Faith, the award-winning DJ Zinhle, house music pioneer DJ Kent, and cultural connector DJ Kenzhero.

They are joined by That Guy S’bu, Trev The Japanese, Lelowhatsgood, DJ Mighty, Homie.Lover.Friend, Nelee, the collaborative duo of Cassiem Latief and Leighton Moody, and Rosey Gold.

These artists will bring their distinctive sounds, deep record collections, and dancefloor storytelling to the festival’s two main venues — from intimate vinyl listening sessions at the Jazz Village to high-energy performances on The Arches main stage.

Beyond the music

Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek will see global artistry meet African soul in a celebration of connection, creativity, and musical excellence.

It also gives festivalgoers the opportunity to explore Franschhoek, one of SA’s most renowned food, wine, and art destinations, while supporting local economic growth.

“Festivals like Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek do more than entertain: they create jobs, grow local artistic skills, and showcase South Africa’s talent to the world,” says Ricardo Mackenzie, Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport in the Western Cape.

“The Western Cape Government is proud to support events that drive both culture and economic opportunity for our communities.”

Plan your trip to the festival

To view the full musical programme: visit the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek website.

To book tickets: visit the Ticketmaster website.

For travel and accommodation:

Affordable park-and-ride options are available from various destinations in Cape Town and the Wineleands — tickets on Ticketmaster.

Accommodation, shuttle services, and a private chauffeur option are available via Tourvest, the festival’s official travel partner.

To stay up to date with the latest news: connect with the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek on Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok.

This article was sponsored by Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.