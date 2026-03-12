Laughing out loud with the Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards nominees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For the 13th year running, the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominees have been announced. Taking to BlackBrick Hotel in Sandton, the country’s comedy industry gathered for the annual announcement MC’d by nominee and internet sensation, Summary.

Celebrating the incredible talents that keep South Africans and other global fans laughing, winners walk away with the prized Waldo trophy and bragging rights as the ever-growing industry’s top acts.

This year’s nominees reflect a comedy scene that continues to evolve with stand-out performers across sold-out theatre shows, major festivals, national tours and viral digital content.

Here are all the nominees for 2026:

Sifiso Nene, a winner at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City. (Veli Nhlapo)

Savanna Newcomer Award

#PrinceK

Akhil Maharaj

Nishen Pather

Rae du Plooy

Sjika Da Thirdborn

Headliner of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Dillan Oliphant

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Mpho Popps

Skhumba Hlophe

Comedian of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Dillan Oliphant

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Mpho Popps

Sifiso Nene

Best Solo Show Award

Chester Missing & Conrad Koch for Puppet Power

Dillan Oliphant for Masekind

Khanyisa Bunu for Teacher DropOut

Prins for Comedian

Sifiso Nene for Because of Success Tour

Joe Mafela Award

Mashabela

Siya Seya

Skhumba Hlophe

Summary

TT Phasha

Innovative Comedy Performance Award

Céline Tshika

Conrad Koch & Chester Missing

Keith Juluka

Rob van Vuuren

Yaaseen Barnes

Beyond the Mic Award

Kagiso Lediga for the voice of young Rafiki, The Lion King

Lazola Gola for voice of Trevor, Relooted

Trevor Gumbi for the leading role in Cop & a Half

Tumi Morake for role in 1st Totem problems

Tumi Morake for Voice of Luso, Relooted

Best Friend of Comedy Award

Bash Daniels

Bongani Dube

Loyiso Gola

Shanray

Yaaseen Barnes

The Legacy Award

David Kau

Kagiso Lediga

Loyiso Gola

Skhumba Hlophe

Trevor Gumbi

Comedy Fans Get Their Say

While the comedy industry determines most of the award winners, fans again have the chance to make their mark.

Fans can vote for their favourites in the three public voting categories:

Best Comedy Festival or Show Award

Armchair Comedy - SMS “Show1” to 33896

Bioscope Sundays - SMS “Show2” to 33896

Bioscope Sundays Comedy Festival - SMS “Show2” to 33896

Celeste Ntuli and The Big Dudes - SMS “Show3” to 33896

Ground Culture Comedy - SMS “Show4” to 33896

Jive Funny Championship - SMS “Show5” to 33896

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Chuma Bentele - SMS “Break1” to 33896

Dakes - SMS “Break2” to 33896

Linde Sibanda - SMS “Break3” to 33896

Mbali Gudazi - SMS “Break4” to 33896

Panch Gasela - SMS “Break5” to 33896

Comedic Content Award