Laughing out loud with the Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards nominees

From newcomer Rae du Plooy to veterans like Vafa Naraghi, here are the top funny acts aiming for wins at the 13th instalment

TshisaLIVE Staff

Nominees for the 2026 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. (Supplied)

For the 13th year running, the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards nominees have been announced. Taking to BlackBrick Hotel in Sandton, the country’s comedy industry gathered for the annual announcement MC’d by nominee and internet sensation, Summary.

Celebrating the incredible talents that keep South Africans and other global fans laughing, winners walk away with the prized Waldo trophy and bragging rights as the ever-growing industry’s top acts.

This year’s nominees reflect a comedy scene that continues to evolve with stand-out performers across sold-out theatre shows, major festivals, national tours and viral digital content.

Here are all the nominees for 2026:

Sifiso Nene winner choice award at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg Saturday night.
Sifiso Nene, a winner at the 12th Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City. (Veli Nhlapo)

Savanna Newcomer Award

  • #PrinceK
  • Akhil Maharaj
  • Nishen Pather
  • Rae du Plooy
  • Sjika Da Thirdborn

Headliner of the Year Award

  • Celeste Ntuli
  • Dillan Oliphant
  • Kagiso KG Mokgadi
  • Mpho Popps
  • Skhumba Hlophe

Comedian of the Year Award

  • Celeste Ntuli
  • Dillan Oliphant
  • Kagiso KG Mokgadi
  • Mpho Popps
  • Sifiso Nene

Best Solo Show Award

  • Chester Missing & Conrad Koch for Puppet Power
  • Dillan Oliphant for Masekind
  • Khanyisa Bunu for Teacher DropOut
  • Prins for Comedian
  • Sifiso Nene for Because of Success Tour

Joe Mafela Award

  • Mashabela
  • Siya Seya
  • Skhumba Hlophe 
  • Summary 
  • TT Phasha

Innovative Comedy Performance Award

  • Céline Tshika
  • Conrad Koch & Chester Missing
  • Keith Juluka
  • Rob van Vuuren
  • Yaaseen Barnes

Beyond the Mic Award

  • Kagiso Lediga for the voice of young Rafiki, The Lion King
  • Lazola Gola for voice of Trevor, Relooted
  • Trevor Gumbi for the leading role in Cop & a Half
  • Tumi Morake for role in 1st Totem problems
  • Tumi Morake for Voice of Luso, Relooted

Best Friend of Comedy Award

  • Bash Daniels
  • Bongani Dube
  • Loyiso Gola
  • Shanray
  • Yaaseen Barnes

The Legacy Award

  • David Kau
  • Kagiso Lediga
  • Loyiso Gola
  • Skhumba Hlophe
  • Trevor Gumbi

Comedy Fans Get Their Say

While the comedy industry determines most of the award winners, fans again have the chance to make their mark.

Fans can vote for their favourites in the three public voting categories:

Best Comedy Festival or Show Award

  • Armchair Comedy - SMS “Show1” to 33896
  • Bioscope Sundays - SMS “Show2” to 33896
  • Bioscope Sundays Comedy Festival - SMS “Show2” to 33896
  • Celeste Ntuli and The Big Dudes - SMS “Show3” to 33896
  • Ground Culture Comedy - SMS “Show4” to 33896
  • Jive Funny Championship - SMS “Show5” to 33896

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

  • Chuma Bentele - SMS “Break1” to 33896
  • Dakes - SMS “Break2” to 33896
  • Linde Sibanda - SMS “Break3” to 33896
  • Mbali Gudazi - SMS “Break4” to 33896
  • Panch Gasela - SMS “Break5” to 33896

Comedic Content Award

  • Chester Missing & Conrad Koch - SMS “Content1” to 33896
  • Dillan Oliphant - SMS “Content2” to 33896
  • Kagiso KG Mokgadi - SMS “Content3” to 33896
  • Tsitsi Chiumya - SMS “Content4” to 33896
  • Vafa Naraghi - SMS “Content5” to 33896

