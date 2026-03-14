Gert-Johan Coetzee cannot be stopped

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Some designers make clothes, some make entrances. Gert-Johan Coetzee belongs unapologetically in the latter category. His dresses don’t just enter a room; they arrive with a battery of camera flashes, often on a red carpet, and almost always worn by someone who understands that fashion, properly done, is theatre.

For more than two decades Coetzee has been one of South Africa’s most recognisable designers, making clothes for A-listers, socialites and power players across the country. His gowns shimmer, sculpt and pose. They’re garments built for attention, and then applause.

But the designer has taken a brief pause from the whirl of fittings, flashbulbs and fashion weeks while recovering from a serious health scare late last year.

A pause behind the glamour

In December, Coetzee underwent a 12-hour brain operation at Netcare Milpark Hospital to remove a rare benign tumour, which had begun pressing against his brain stem. The tumour was discovered after the designer noticed subtle but troubling symptoms — gradual hearing loss, episodes of imbalance, and periods of blurred vision that left him physically disoriented. Urgent neurosurgery was recommended.

The complex operation, led by internationally respected neurosurgeon Professor Christos Profyris, successfully removed approximately 95% of the tumour. As a result of the surgery, Coetzee has regained some hearing, and is currently experiencing temporary facial paralysis. However, doctors expect him to make a full recovery over the coming months.

Gert-Johan Coetzee: London Fashion Week 2024 (Luke Tannous )

“The time away from work has given me the unexpected gift of inner reflection,” he says. “Moments like this remind you very quickly what matters in life.”

Gert-Johan Coetzee: London Fashion Week 2024 (Luke Tannous)

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Coetzee remains optimistic. “What surprised me most was discovering how calm I felt once the reality of the situation set in,” he says. “I quickly realised that fear doesn’t help you move forward.” His studio continues to operate under the guidance of his team, and the collection he completed last year will still appear at an offsite show as part of the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) calendar as planned.

Gert-Johan Coetzee: London Fashion Week 2024 (Luke Tannous)

“The show will go on,” he says in his inimitably theatrical way.

A farm boy with a flair for glamour

The Coetzee origin story doesn’t begin in a fashion capital but on a farm near Koster in North West province — a landscape of dust roads, wide skies and practical clothes. But from an early age he showed an instinctive fascination with clothing and the transformative power of style.

Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's 2020 collection with model Sizakele Khoale, who wears one of Coetzee’s creations. The cattle in the background are part of a herd on the Coetzee family farm near Koster, in the North West. (Supplied)

Even then his aesthetic leaned toward spectacle: sweeping silhouettes, intricate embellishment and glamour. Minimalism was never going to be his calling card. He had an instinct for what fashion could do emotionally: the transformation, the confidence, the fun.

Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's 2020 collection with model Sizakele Khoale, who wears one of Coetzee’s creations. The cattle in the background are part of a herd on the Coetzee family farm near Koster, in the North West. (Supplied)

By his late teens, he’d begun designing garments for clients and building a reputation for couture that combined theatrical flair with meticulous craftsmanship.

Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's 2020 collection with model Sizakele Khoale, who wears one of his creations on the Coetzee family farm near Koster, in the North West. (Supplied)

Dressing South Africa’s moment

People first began noticing his work through the world of beauty pageants. Coetzee’s gowns quickly became a favourite among Miss South Africa contestants — their sculptural elegance suited to the bright lights and global scrutiny of international competitions.

Gert-Johan Coetzee's design for Miss SA Natasha Joubert featured drawings from children digitally printed on fabric. (Supplied)

The relationship reached a peak when Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won Miss Universe 2017, wearing a gown he designed.

Red carpet whisperer

Pageants opened the door, but the red carpet cemented Coetzee’s reputation.

Celebrities sussed that if they wanted a show-stopping entrance, Coetzee was the man to call. His creations regularly appeared at awards ceremonies, premieres and fashion events, worn by some of the country’s most recognisable personalities.

A Gert-Johan Coetzee Houndstooth Bodysuit. (Supplied)

Clients like Bonang Matheba helped cement his reputation as a designer that could match any international couturier when it came to making his clients look like a million bucks.

Having known him for decades, I know that beyond the dresses themselves, Coetzee possesses a quality that’s rarer in fashion than flawless tailoring: he is genuinely personable and ensures that he’s offering everyone around him his best, both personally and professionally.

A creation from fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's 2020 collection at SA Fashion Week. (Eunice Driver 2020)

For those of us who cover fashion, he’s one of the rare designers who understands that the industry thrives on relationships as much as aesthetics.

Fashion family

His road from young designer to fashion powerhouse hasn’t been a solo act. Alongside him the steady hand and shared vision of Vicky Visagie, his life and business partner, have helped transform the brand into the polished machine it is today. Together they’ve built a business that balances fantasy with strategy.

Couture from Pretoria

Coetzee built his brand in Pretoria, but his atelier has moved to Bryanston, Joburg. “The incredible support of my team has made an enormous difference,” he says. “They’ve continued the work seamlessly while I focus on recovery. Knowing that the brand is incapable hands allows me to heal without unnecessary pressure.”

Fashionable tipple

Recently Coetzee added a new chapter to his crepertoire (which includes perfume lines, beauty-related products and accessories collections). He’s launched Wine Couture, a limited-edition wine collection created in collaboration with boutique winemaker Albert Ahrens of Ahrens Family Wines.

Gert-Johan Coetzee has entered the world of fine wine with the launch of Wine Couture, a limited-edition collection developed in collaboration with boutique winemaker Albert Ahrens of Ahrens Family Wines. (CHRIS CILLIERS)

100 collector’s boxes will be produced, containing three wines — Ivory Sands, Blush at Dusk, and Crimson Ridge. Each reflects a moment of African light: dawn, dusk and sunset.

Gert-Johan Coetzee has launched Wine Couture, a limited-edition collection developed in collaboration with boutique winemaker Albert Ahrens of Ahrens Family Wines. (CHRIS CILLIERS)

The next entrance

Coetzee will spend the coming months focusing on recovery and regaining strength. Luckily, as if with divine foresight, he’s already designed the winter collection he’ll show during SAFW later this year. “When you work in fashion, especially at the pace we do, life moves quickly,” he says. “There’s always another collection, another fitting, another idea that needs to become reality.”

Hopefully, I’ll soon be seated next to him again at a fashion week or event, where he’ll mention the difficulties he faced last year, laugh, and recognise how far he’s come. “I think I’ll return with a deeper sense of gratitude. Fashion is my passion, but now it also feels like a privilege to do what I love.”

Designers like Gert-Johan Coetzee thrive on creativity, spectacle and the joy of making people feel extraordinary. “If anything, this experience has renewed my creative hunger,” he says. “Sometimes stepping away allows you to return with clearer vision and fresh energy. I’m inspired for what comes next.“