IN MEMES | Morocco vs Senegal drama

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Senegal fans clash with security as they invade the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Soccer fans and netizens were up in arms after the ruling made by the Confederation of African Football regarding the Morocco vs Senegal final.

TimesLIVE reported that Senegal had been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title, with Morocco declared the winners.

The furore over the ruling and preceding decisions has left many taking to the web to air their grievances. Here are some highlights:

morocco taking back that trophy from senegal pic.twitter.com/9PVlIe7XYd — K ⵣ (@bintwa3ra) March 17, 2026

They want me to eradicate THIS from my mind? Ha, no chance. pic.twitter.com/0MZFYaIkcK — h (@htomufc) March 17, 2026

The only African celebrating Morocco's AFCON Victory! pic.twitter.com/LKETLAfjba — Ba'Zuva (@NdiniIsheWacho) March 18, 2026

Other world events came to mind for some, from negative sentiment towards Israel to public sentiment towards Chelsea Football Club and even RuPaul’s Drag Race:

This has completely shifted attention away from Chelsea’s humiliationpic.twitter.com/5NzVd7cOeJ https://t.co/NtC99TmmLj — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) March 17, 2026

Russia, Qatar, the USA and Morocco fighting for the title "worst World Cup host" https://t.co/sJGSuCkSbP pic.twitter.com/kBJNy1azKk — MrZOCKson (@MrZOCKson) March 18, 2026

Morocco’s fans also added their two cents:

Brahim Diaz coming off the pitch tonight realising he can finally return home to Morocco again pic.twitter.com/PgHeTUFsot — george (@StokeyyG2) March 17, 2026