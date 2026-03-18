Lifestyle

IN MEMES | Morocco vs Senegal drama

A look at the memes reacting to the controversial ruling shaking up the world of African football

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Senegal fans clash with security as they invade the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. (Siphiwe Sibeko)

Soccer fans and netizens were up in arms after the ruling made by the Confederation of African Football regarding the Morocco vs Senegal final.

TimesLIVE reported that Senegal had been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title, with Morocco declared the winners.

The furore over the ruling and preceding decisions has left many taking to the web to air their grievances. Here are some highlights:

Other world events came to mind for some, from negative sentiment towards Israel to public sentiment towards Chelsea Football Club and even RuPaul’s Drag Race:

Morocco’s fans also added their two cents:

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