Netflix turns to theaters to launch ‘Stranger Things’ animated spin‑off

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Netflix is inviting fans back into the supernatural world of Stranger Things with limited theatrical screenings of its upcoming animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

Netflix said select AMC theatres will host special screenings of the first two episodes from April 18, ahead of the show’s global release on April 23.

The screenings will take place in 34 theatres across the US and at the Paris Theater in New York and Netflix House Philadelphia.

The animated series reunites Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer as executive producers alongside showrunner Eric Robles, best known for creating the animated Nickelodeon series, Fanboy & Chum Chum.