IN PICS | What to expect at The Rand Show 2026

The Rand Show is switching Johannesburg into full festival mode this Easter weekend, bringing five high-energy days of live music, family entertainment and crowd-pleasing spectacle to the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) from April 2–6, open daily from 9am to 7pm (entrance gates close at 6pm).
The biggest new family attraction is Jungle Magic: a larger-than-life jungle world that transforms a whole hall into an immersive sensory experience. Visitors can expect bold colour, jungle soundscapes, giant creatures, an indoor waterfall and even a “brave zone”, where curious kids can touch and feel creepy crawlies — all included in the cost of entry.
Beyond the stages, visitors can catch motorsport drifting and spinning action (free to watch), marching bands and displays, and Big Bounce — a rugby-field-sized inflatable adventure included at no extra cost.
“The Rand Show 2026 is a full-day entertainment experience. Take Jungle Magic, our big family headline, add the live music programme and the opening-day R50 special, and you’ve got Joburg’s best day out,” says The Rand Show CEO Adele Hartdegen.
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