Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek makes final exciting artist announcement

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Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway joins Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a rare live collaboration at the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

From March 27 to 29, the legendary Swiss-born Montreux Jazz Festival will make its African debut in the beautiful Cape Winelands.

Presented by Nedbank, the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek brings together almost 40 global icons, African innovators and emerging artists in a vibrant celebration of musical discovery.

The final additions to the event’s stellar lineup have just been announced. They include:

Lalah Hathaway

The Grammy-winning vocalist will join fellow Grammy winners Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a rare live collaboration on the festival’s main stage, The Arches, on Saturday.

Matt Hansen. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Matt Hansen

Hansen brings a fresh contemporary voice to the lineup. This singer-songwriter’s emotionally resonant music and storytelling have earned him a massive global following — including millions of fans across TikTok and streaming platforms.

Tigran Hamasyan Manifeste

At the Jazz Village — the festival’s second main performance venue located in a historic Franschhoek church — audiences will experience the extraordinary artistry of Hamasyan, winner of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation’s 2003 Solo Piano Competition.

Tigran Hamasyan Manifeste (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Since then, the Armenian pianist and composer has established himself as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation.

His appearance at the upcoming Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek reflects the foundation’s philanthropic mission to support and accompany jazz talents throughout their artistic journey.

Caleb Dlamini & Friends

Completing the lineup is Caleb Dlamini & Friends, a dynamic young collective from the festival’s host town of Franschhoek.

Led by 17-year-old drummer prodigy Caleb Dlamini, the ensemble represents the next generation of South African musicians shaping the country’s evolving jazz landscape.

Caleb Dlamini (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek)

Dlamini’s inclusion carries particular resonance.

Supported in his musical journey through education and access to instruments by the festival’s legacy partner, Franco, he is both a remarkable young bandleader and a powerful symbol of the festival’s commitment to nurturing future talent.

Some of the valley’s talent is also currently being incubated through Franschhoek’s Uncorked Music Academy. This includes 13-year-old saxophone player Graigan Papier, who will make a cameo appearance at the festival as part of Kesivan Naidoo’s amaBig Band Experience.

Musical heritage meets future innovation

For Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek, placing emerging artists on the same stages as internationally celebrated performers is central to its vision: creating a space where musical heritage and future innovation meet.

The festival’s co-founder Raffaella Goedvolk says the final announcement perfectly captures the spirit of Montreux.

“What excites us most about this final programme is the meeting of generations — from globally celebrated artists to young musicians like Dlamini who represent the future of South African jazz,” he says.

“That has always been the magic of Montreux: extraordinary artists, unexpected collaborations and the feeling that something special can happen at any moment.”

What excites us most about this final programme is the meeting of generations — from globally celebrated artists to young musicians like Dlamini who represent the future of South African jazz — Festival co-founder, Raffaella Goedvolk

Executive head of personal and private banking marketing at Nedbank, Buli Ndlovu says the festival also represents an important cultural milestone.

“Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is more than a music event, it is a cultural moment. It celebrates creativity, connection, and the extraordinary depth of talent we have in SA and across the world,” she says.

“As Nedbank, we are proud to support an initiative that brings global artistry to our shores while creating meaningful opportunities for emerging musicians who represent the future of our creative economy.”

Throughout the festival, the scheduled performances will unfold across stages and spaces in the Cape Winelands valley, blending world-class live performances, DJs and vinyl selectors with exceptional food, wine and immersive cultural experiences.

Plan your trip to the festival

To view the full musical programme: visit the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek website.

To book tickets: visit the Ticketmaster website.

For travel and accommodation:

Affordable park-and-ride options are available from various destinations in Cape Town and the Winelands — tickets on Ticketmaster.

Accommodation, shuttle services, and a private chauffeur option are available via Tourvest, the festival’s official travel partner.

To stay up to date with the latest news: connect with the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek on Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok.

This article was sponsored by Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.