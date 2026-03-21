HOT LUNCH | Art, friends and all that jazz

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I grew up with the Greek idea of philoxenia as an abiding principle for life. It is the exact counterpoint to xenophobia. Visiting Sam Nhlengethwa’s home on a smallholding in Benoni may be the closest I have come to the living embodiment of this idea of profound hospitality, generosity and kindness towards visitors.

A place where hosts offer food, warmth and protection, and view guests and strangers as friends or family.

I arrived as a stranger for lunch to celebrate his beautiful poster for the upcoming Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek, sponsored by Nedbank, but I left convinced I was part of the Nhlengethwa clan.

It was an afternoon of art, memory, jazz and generosity, a lesson in civility and the kind of hospitality that feels less like entertaining than a way of being.

“We like to be surrounded by art and beauty,” Sam says as he leads me past a spectacular vintage car collection and into a home that is full without ever tipping into excess.

Every room offers some new visual pleasure: paintings, sculpture, photographs, pianos, record players, chairs with character, and objects with histories. It is a collector’s house, certainly, but it is also the house of someone who understands restraint.

I have my limits. Because I’m an ex-interior set designer for television, I know how to play around. So I did the same in my house. I would say now it’s enough; I can’t buy this

“I always say to people, I would be very bored to live with my art only. So less than 30% is mine, and the rest is artists that are collected.”

That line says much about him. For all his personal stature as one of South Africa’s most cherished artists, he is part of a larger constellation, and they are all on his walls: Kentridge, Siopis, Sekoto.

There is a clear eye at work here, and not just in the art on the walls. Sam, who once worked as an interior set designer for television, has a gift for composition in life as much as on canvas.

“I have my limits,” he says. “Because I’m an ex-interior set designer for television, I know how to play around. So I did the same in my house. I would say now it’s enough; I can’t buy this.”

He confesses, however, to having a hi-fi in practically every room so he can play his huge collection of jazz records, the sublime soundtrack to his life.

Jazz is everywhere here, not only in the extraordinary vinyl collection but also in the atmosphere itself. His earliest guide to jazz was his oldest brother, Ranky, a professional musician — a jazz flautist and serious devotee.

“He was very tough on me,” Sam says. “Charles Mingus, Ornette Coleman, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders — heavy, heavy stuff.”

He laughs at the memory. “When I look back, it’s like taking a six-month-old baby and feeding him blue cheese and olives.”

But he is grateful for that stern initiation. It shaped his ear and his appetite. When asked to name the great love, he does not hesitate: “Miles Davis is my number one.”

Then, as if opening a beloved family album, he continues: John Coltrane, Sarah Vaughan, Keith Jarrett, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone. Music is not background for Sam. It is essential fuel. “When I’m painting in my studio, jazz is always playing. It’s like my oxygen is on. Without jazz in the background, I’m empty.”

My grandmother instilled some discipline in me at a very young age. When I moved from Heidelberg and joined my siblings and my parents, I could see the difference between me and them. They were a little bit spoilt. They were not independent. So I said, Grandma did a good job — Sam Nhlengethwa

That devotion makes his poster for the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek feel entirely natural. He tells me the organisers approached him because they could think of no South African artist more steeped in jazz. “I said yes, but let me go through my sketchbooks first. I showed them three pieces, and they chose that one.”

If the house is full of beauty, the lunch is full of love. Sam’s wife, muse and partner in all his endeavours, the wonderfully warm Moren — whom he charmed when they both worked at the SABC with sandwiches and a letter claiming he was convinced they would grow old together — has cooked a spectacular meal, complete with what she describes as model C mashed potatoes.

As we talk, it becomes clear that hospitality in this house is not decorative. It is ancestral. Much of Sam’s emotional architecture was formed by his grandmother, Sophia, who raised him from the age of nine months until he was 14. He speaks of her with enormous tenderness and respect.

“My grandmother instilled some discipline in me at a very young age. When I moved from Heidelberg and joined my siblings and my parents, I could see the difference between me and them. They were a little bit spoilt. They were not independent. So I said, Grandma did a good job.”

Sophia was a hustler in the most dignified sense. She made baskets, sold second-hand clothes, travelled long distances and kept going. As a boy, Sam would accompany her, worried about her walking alone. “I was young. I couldn’t do anything much, but all the time when we were travelling, I would carry a stick.”

Years later, after earning his first proper salary, he took it to her. “She said, ‘What am I supposed to do with this?’ I said, ‘It’s yours. It’s up to you how much you give me, but I want you to realise that I’m who I am because of you.’”

There is no self-importance in Sam, despite decades of acclaim. If anything, success seems to have refined his humility. “The more I get to the next level, the more I respect the next person. That’s how my grandmother taught me. Mutual respect is important. It doesn’t matter whether you’re up there; you must also respect the person who’s down there.”