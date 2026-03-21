Editor’s letter | With a bit of a mind flip, you’re into the time slip

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I was six — or thereabouts — when my parents decided it was perfectly appropriate to share the couch with me in front of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on a Saturday night — family movie night (after Magnum PI) in my household. This tells you everything you need to know about both my childhood and their parenting philosophy, and a little too much about my vintage.

It made an impression. A lasting one.

While other children were absorbing The Sound of Music and learning the wholesome choreography of Alpine curtains, I was memorising Time Warp and performing it — with alarming commitment — for my grandparents and their mildly horrified friends. There is something uniquely unsettling about a small child in imaginary fishnets belting out “Don’t dream it, be it.” My parents thought it was charming. Everyone else thought they were unfit for society.

They may have had a point.

Rocky Horror thrives in that delicious space between outrage and obsession. It was a flop when it opened in 1975 — an unpopular oddity that only found its audience when people started shouting back at the screen in midnight cinemas. “We thought it was boring,” one audience member famously said, “so we yelled at it.” A cult was born and since then, the show has been performed, on repeat, on stages around the world.

The film is stitched together by Richard O’Brien, who conceived and wrote it, inspired by 1930s to 1960s B-movie horror and science fiction films, 1950s rock ’n’ roll and glam rock culture. He wrote it to keep him occupied while unemployed, borrowing the line “Don’t dream it, be it” from the back of a magazine. Tim Curry, who played the role of Frank-N-Furter in the film, apparently borrowed his character’s voice from a woman he overheard on a bus. “He should sound like the Queen,” he decided. Quite right!

And then there are the almosts. Mick Jagger wanted to play Frank. Steve Martin auditioned for Brad. Both were denied the roles — which, in retrospect, feels like the correct decision, though I can sort of see Jagger as Frank.

Nearly 50 years later, the show remains unclassifiable — a bit musical, a bit madness, a one of a kind.

This time, Frank-N-Furter is played by Craig Urbani, who played the role of Rocky in 1992 in his first professional theatre role. I spoke to him for this issue about these two experiences and about some of what’s gone down in between them.

Though a lot has changed for Urbani, The Rocky Horror Picture Show isn’t something you outgrow. I can attest to that with the hope that it gets only more inappropriate — with age.