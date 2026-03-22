Music, uncorked: Montreux Jazz Festival pours into Franschhoek

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The Montreux Jazz Festival stands out among music festivals and is on a par with other great events like Montreal International Jazz Festival (Canada),New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (USA) and North Sea Jazz Festival (Netherlands). It is, historically, lakeside and European but next week, it packs up its immaculate Swiss manners and descends on Franschhoek — all vineyards, dust and Cape swagger. It’s going to be a party of note.

Next weekend, the Cape Winelands will host the festival’s first African edition.

At the centre of this particular migration is Kyle Shepherd — a pianist who plays as if every note has to justify its existence.

An artist's impression of the stage (Supplied)

Shepherd is scheduled for the intimate Jazz Village stage, which is festival-speak for: you will be close enough to hear him thinking. His work has always been about restraint — a suspicious virtue in jazz, where showing off is practically a constitutional right. “I’m a consistent fighter against overplaying,” he says, which sounds like a man trying to hold back a flood with a teaspoon. But then, that’s the point. Every note is earned. Nothing is decorative.

His music is rooted in the Cape in a way that resists tourism. Malay choirs, ghoema rhythms, the long echo of the call to prayer — these are not influences so much as inheritances. They surface in his playing like memory: unannounced, unavoidable. Over eight albums, he has built something quietly radical — a sound that feels local without ever being parochial.

Pianist Kyle Shepherd (Supplied)

Asked what happens in the thick of improvisation, he shrugs off the romance. “The heart takes over in importance from the brain… you go into a kind of no-mind state.” Which is jazz’s oldest trick: thinking so hard that you forget to think at all.

If Shepherd is the inward gaze, then Kwanti Leeh! is the conversation.

Formed in the wake of loss — after the death of trumpeter Feya Faku — the quartet plays with the sort of seriousness that comes from knowing what’s at stake. This isn’t a tribute band, they insist, though they do pay homage to the likes of Abdullah Ibrahim and Bheki Mseleku. It is something more slippery: a reimagining, a continuation, a refusal to let the past settle into museum silence.

Saxophonist Sisonke Xonti describes the group with the sort of poetic practicality jazz musicians favour. “Herbie is the carpet… Andile is the painter… Ayanda is the engine.” Which leaves him, presumably, as the voice — though in jazz, voices are rarely singular.

Their name translates loosely as “a place out there,” which is either mysticism or marketing, depending on your mood. But there’s something in it. “We have a goal to reach — it’s a place where we don’t know what it is,” Xonti says. Which sounds suspiciously like life, or at least the better parts of it.

The Jazz Village, tucked into the NG Church complex, promises intimacy — that overused word which, in jazz, still matters. Xonti is clear-eyed about it: “It can get lost on a massive stage.” This is music that needs proximity, not amplification. You’re meant to feel it being spun into being.

An artist's impression of the hospitality area at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek (Supplied)

Elsewhere, the festival will do what festivals do — pour wine, stack line-ups, encourage a certain level of tasteful abandon. But the real business of Montreux isn’t spectacle. It’s listening. Proper listening. The kind that takes time, that resists the modern urge to scroll away after thirty seconds.

Shepherd understands this instinctively. He talks about long-form improvisation the way novelists talk about narrative — as something that unfolds, accumulates, loops back on itself. “It’s more akin to a novel… where the first moment is connected to the last.” In an age of fragments, that’s rebellious.

Perhaps that’s why Montreux has come here.

Because South African jazz knows how to stretch time — to take a melody and worry at it, to sit inside a rhythm until it reveals something else. It’s not efficient. It’s not tidy. It’s alive.

An artist's impression of the stage at the Franschhoek Montreux Jazz Festival (Supplied)

Next weekend, in a valley better known for wine than improvisation, that life will spill out onto stages both grand and small. The Swiss will bring the brand. The Cape will supply the soul.

And somewhere, between a piano note held just long enough and a saxophone line waiting to resolve, South Africans and visitors will get to experience what the Montreux buzz is all about.

Organised by the Fondation du Festival de Jazz de Montreux, the festival is renowned for its creative collaborations, legendary performances, and global spirit of artistic exchange. www.montreuxjazzfestival.com

See all the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek acts here.

Check out the Montreux Franschhoek DJs, vinyl selectors and musical curators here.

Park and Ride transport options from various destinations in Cape Town and the Winelands make the festival accessible and a dedicated website run by travel partner Tourvest assists festival goers with seamless accommodation and transfers. Please visit https://www.tourvestdm.com/mjf/ for more information on these options as well as for details about the festival’s private chauffer offering.