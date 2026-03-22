YOUR WEEKLY STARS | March 22-28

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It’s your season and you’re behaving accordingly — loudly, decisively, with only a passing relationship to patience.

YOUR STARS

ARIES

It’s your season and you’re behaving accordingly — loudly, decisively, with only a passing relationship to patience. Early wins are likely, but so are midweek “what was I thinking?” moments. Try not to treat every impulse like a brilliant idea.

TAURUS

You’re watching, listening, and saying very little — which is exactly why you’re winning for a change. Let everyone else overshare while you quietly make better decisions. Financially and emotionally, restraint is your superpower this week. There’s an advantage in not reacting immediately. By the weekend, you’ll be glad you waited.

GEMINI

You’re talking in paragraphs when a sentence would do. Somewhere between what you mean and what you say, things are getting lost. Edit yourself — it’s not censorship, it’s strategy. Midweek may bring a small misunderstanding that could have been avoided. Clarity is your responsibility, not theirs.

CANCER

You’re feeling exposed and slightly misunderstood, which is your cue to retreat — but don’t. This is actually a moment to be seen, even if it feels uncomfortable. Someone is paying closer attention than you realise. Step forward, even if you’d rather disappear into a duvet and silence.

LEO

You want applause, validation, possibly a small parade. What you’re getting is… a slow build. Annoying, but necessary. This week is about doing the work, not announcing it. If you focus on substance, the recognition will follow — just not on your preferred timeline.

VIRGO

You’ve analysed this situation to the point where even you are bored. The answer is obvious. The delay is optional. Make the decision and move on before you invent new complications. Not everything requires a backup plan, a spreadsheet and a second opinion.

LIBRA

You’re calling it “keeping the peace”, but it looks suspiciously like avoidance. The conversation you’re dodging isn’t going away — it’s just getting more awkward. Say it, kindly but clearly. You’ll feel immediate relief, even if others need a while to catch up.

SCORPIO

You’ve clocked the shift, the mood, the subtext — all of it. As usual. The real question is whether you respond or simply adjust and let others reveal themselves. This week favours quiet power over dramatic confrontation. You don’t need to win — you just need to understand.

SAGITTARIUS

You’re itching to escape — routine, responsibility, possibly a conversation you don’t want to have. Before you book a trip (or emotionally check out), ask what you’re actually avoiding. A change of scene won’t fix what requires attention. Start small — even that will feel like progress.

CAPRICORN

You’re doing what you always do: holding everything together. Admirable, but exhausting. Something in your personal life needs attention, and no, it won’t “sort itself out”. Delegating isn’t weakness — it’s efficiency. Try it.

AQUARIUS

Ideas are arriving at speed. Execution is… not. Pick one, start it, finish it. Inspiration is lovely, but completion is where the magic (and results) happen. This week rewards follow-through, not brilliance.

PISCES

You’re absorbing everyone’s moods like it’s your job. It isn’t. Be selective about where your energy goes — especially when money or self-worth is involved. You don’t need to rescue everyone. Protect your peace and your wallet.

MOOD

Expect a week that begins like a grand entrance and ends like a quiet reconsideration in the bathroom mirror.

Change is in the air — new habits, new people, new declarations, a “new you”. By midweek, reality taps politely on the shoulder and tells you you’ve overcommitted.

The energy is impulsive upfront and reflective later, which is a polite way of saying: you’ll act first, think about it after. The trick is to leave yourself room to edit.

By the weekend, things settle into something more truthful, less dazzling. Not every decision needs fireworks. Some just need to work.

In short: don’t rush what needs reflection.

BIG THEMES

LOVE & RELATIONSHIPS

Intensity arrives early, followed by a sudden need for space. Don’t dramatise it. This is less about crisis and more about recalibration — though you may briefly mistake one for the other.

WORK & MONEY

Strong starts, wobbly middles. You’ll feel like everything is finally happening — until it isn’t. Resist the urge to force momentum. This week rewards patience, not panic.

ENERGY & WELLBEING

Adrenaline at the beginning, fatigue by Thursday. Pace yourself. Build pauses into your week.

THE WEEK IN ONE LINE

Start boldly, adjust where needed, and accept that not every plan survives first contact with reality.

LUCKY / UNLUCKY / DON’T EVEN TRY

Lucky: Taurus, Capricorn

Unlucky: Gemini, Sagittarius

Don’t even try: Leo

This column marks a new chapter for our weekly horoscope. We thank Linda Shaw for her years of insight and contribution, and look forward to bringing readers a fresh take on the week ahead.