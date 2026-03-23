Five things to know about Bryson DeChambeau

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There was no raining on Bryson DeChambeau’s parade when he took the win at the maiden LIV Golf South Africa tournament at Steyn City. The wet afternoon came to an electric end as the American superstar, who also took the champion title at LIV Singapore last weekend, powered to victory.

While the festivities may be over, veteran and new fans are going gaga over DeChambeau. Touted as the next Tiger Woods, here’s what you need to know about the star on and off the green.

Great moment from Bryson dechambeau, he tossed a kid his ball after #9 that gets intercepted by an older man and waits until it gets back in the right hands 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/NgxfwwVgwZ — anthony (@asreynolds24) May 20, 2024

FOR THE LOVE OF GOLF

DeChambeau’s beau might be known for her work as an internet personality, but she also shares the same love for golf that he does. Liia Schneider plays college-level golf for the Marian University Knights. Ten years his junior, the marketing major is also compared to Paige Spiranac who is famed as the OG Insta golf girl.

NEVER UP, NEVER WIN

Don’t cross DeChambeau and his fans. When he threw a young fan a ball that was intercepted by an older spectator, he stood firm in making sure the young fan got his keepsake before continuing play.

READING IN REGULATION

While he might not be a self-proclaimed bookworm, DeChambeau fell in love with golf after reading Homer Kelley’s The Golfing Machine. This would inform much of his approach, especially his love for single-length irons.

TENDING THE TRUMP

The golf star has landed in hot water with fans for his love of Donald Trump. While he has called on the American president (who is a golf fanatic as well) to inspire his team, DeChambeau sang Trump’s praises which some fans felt was embarrassing and made them sick. Trump, on the other hand, has been vocal about how much he enjoys playing with DeChambeau, “not a very pleasant experience”.

MAN OF THE MATH

Nicknamed “The Scientist”, DeChambaeu’s parents have shared in interviews that he showed strong math skills since the age of six, something he is now famed for when playing golf. He also showed great potential for volleyball as a youongster, with many praising his size and skill.

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