Gadget review: from screen time to making things — why creativity needs a comeback

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Somewhere between crayons and career guidance, we lose the instinct to make things, says the writer.

When my 17-year-old son — precise, faintly ambitious and perpetually tethered to his phone — decided to prototype a small batch of merch and zines for a music-tech side project, I assumed it would remain what most teenage ideas become: a collection of digital files, endlessly revised and never quite finished.

What I didn’t expect was how quickly that changed once he could print. There’s something so seductive about the tactile quality of a printed document — seeing your ideas on a real page in the real world.

The Epson EcoTank printer turned his rough mock-ups and scribbled layouts into something tangible — posters, stickers, test prints — things he could hold, critique and, importantly, improve. The shift was immediate. Ideas stopped being abstract and started becoming decisions.

It made me think about something larger.

A Nasa-commissioned study found while 98% of four- to five-year-olds demonstrate “creative genius”, that number drops to 30% by age 10, and only 2% in adulthood. Somewhere between crayons and career guidance, we lose the instinct to make things.

Creating magic with the Epson colour printer (Supplied)

The guys at Epson say they’ve been thinking seriously about that idea and have come up with solutions to create machines built around the problem. Their strategy is less about selling printers than addressing a significant gap: the gradual erosion of creativity as children move through formal education systems that prioritise outcomes over exploration and emphasise the digital over the analog world.

At the centre of this is Epson’s Creative Corner, a digital platform offering printable activities designed to bring hands-on learning back into homes. On the surface, it’s simple: colouring sheets, puzzles, templates. But the thinking behind it is deliberate.

Creative activity isn’t only decorative; it’s developmental.

Drawing, building, assembling — these are the processes through which children learn problem-solving, patience and emotional expression. They make decisions, test outcomes, adapt. It’s iterative thinking in its earliest form. For younger children, that might mean cutting and pasting. For older ones, like my son, it becomes prototyping, designing, refining.

Once my son could hold his ideas in his hands, he treated them differently. He printed variations, tested layouts, even approached local venues with physical promo packs. The shift from passive consumer to active maker was subtle, but decisive

The principle is the same.

They seem to understand, and are quietly positioning themselves around the idea that access matters. Creativity doesn’t disappear because children lose imagination; it disappears because the tools to express it become less accessible, or less encouraged.

The EcoTank range addresses that in a practical way. Refillable ink tanks remove the anxiety around cost. Wireless printing removes friction. Suddenly, printing is not something to be rationed, it becomes part of the process.

That’s as relevant for a six-year-old printing out activity sheets from the Creative Corner as it is for a teenager producing zines or portfolio work.

In our case, the impact was unexpectedly psychological. Once my son could hold his ideas in his hands, he treated them differently. He printed variations, tested layouts, even approached local venues with physical promo packs. The shift from passive consumer to active maker was subtle, but decisive.

Refillable ink tanks remove the anxiety around cost. (Supplied)

In an education environment increasingly dominated by screens — where learning is often consumed rather than created — there is something important about putting tools back into young people’s hands. Not metaphorically, but literally, positioning creativity not as an extracurricular luxury, but as a core part of cognitive and emotional development — something that should be supported at home, not outsourced to the classroom.

The Creative Corner is, in that sense, less a feature than a philosophy: that making things matters, that learning should be tactile, and that creativity — far from being a childish phase — is a skill that needs to be actively maintained.

For parents and caregivers, the message is clear. You don’t need elaborate programmes or specialist training. Sometimes it’s as simple as giving children, at any age, the means to turn an idea into something real.

Seeing your ideas come to life on a page on its own isn’t necessarily a solution to the decline of creativity. But it is, in a small and practical way, part of the answer.

Once something exists off-screen — once it can be touched, shared, critiqued — it becomes harder to ignore.

And much easier to take seriously.

To try the Epson Creative Corner yourself, click here