REVIEW | ‘Ready or Not 2′ slays in the name of cults and style

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Ready or Not 2

Rating: 3.5/5

There has been an odd love for the Scream franchise. As one of the few who loved its fourth iteration, its scream queens have been lacklustre since. Emma Roberts, who played Jill (the leading lady who turns victimhood into a career prospect), brought forward a new kind of scream queen. Something extended to the aptly titled Scream Queens series that celebrated the trope.

Scream and Scream Queens were debunking the expectation on the roles. A career defined by melodramatic roles where they play damsels in distress. And that long walk has opened doors to films such as Ready or Not and its recently launched sequel.

Samara Weaving returns as her new age scream queen character, Grace. In several interviews, she credits her love for horror as a haven for exploring different ranges of emotions, and while it’s not a genre that makes an Oscar winner, it certainly has allowed her into the homes and conversations of different generations. Whether it’s her work in Babysitter Killer or the subversive Borderline, Weaving is becoming a name to watch when it comes to blood and gore.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Photo: Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman (Pief Weyman)

In the same vein as OG queen Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills, Grace not only faced danger shortly after her survival a la Curtis’s Laurie but she is also facing familial relationships. In the sequel, Grace attempts to catch breath after surviving her near death from her inlaws, but must now go toe-to-toe with the Satan-worshipping cult they belonged to.

In form, the movie carries the exact same structure: Grace is caught off guard by a bizarre ritual, and she spends the first chunk of the flick running from her pursuers before making a big stand to defend herself. It’s a predictable detail that makes it a bit of a schlep to watch. We are, after all, living in the often disappointing intellectual property era of cinema. It’s all about sticking to a winning formula, or as Gen Z would have it, reheating nachos.

Taking centre stage is Grace’s sister Faith, played by Kathryn Newton (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri, Abigail), who harbours resentment to her sister for leaving her at a young age. Grace, who carried the burden of trying to marry rich and come back to make life easier for Faith, must face this martyrdom while Faith is forced to reckon with the inundating issues that come with adulting, a cycle that expects life-altering decisions to sometimes be made at the drop of a hat. Something Grace has always had to deal with.

This is all sandwiched between a global cult of world leaders, all controlled by rich elites who must compete to win a Lord of the golden band that wields its wearer total domination. From wars to presidents, they all pray to the Lucifer-esque character Mr Le Bail who has made this wealth possible.

Grace’s survival triggers a battle for the ring, duked out by the council, which is made up of six families. Their fates are stuck to deals with the devil, a never-ending series of games that decide their fate so naturally they’re nonchalant and greedy money lovers who wage deals as quickly as they do gunshots.

To take the high council chair, their new game requires them to kill Grace or suffer the consequences. It’s a scramble the sisters are not keen on but is necessary for a transfer of power the council members are used to. Something that defines the explosive end as a literal scramble for the ring leaves a bottomless pit of blood in its trail.

While it does not have a compelling narrative or approach, it’s really in its style and performances that it shines. The costuming marries the production design, wide open spaces and tailored designs for the council that oppose the juvenile approach from Grace and Faith. Costumes play a pivotal role in how each character meets their fate or survives, even in the callback to Grace’s bridal getup or her subsequent outfits.

Members of the High Council. Photo: Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman (Pief Weyman)

Weaving throws herslef into the role, doing her best to carry it next to seasoned pros Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shaun Hatosy of The Pitt fame.

As a popular casting from her Buffy the Vampire Slayer days, Gellar does have a few callbacks to her iconic character with a few stakes to the heart to spare. Varan Saranga (Schitt’s Creek, Total Drama Island: Reboot) is a highlight among the more comedic performances and could easily have carried on to any follow-up sequels. A role that seems destined for Elijah Wood’s unaffected high priest role in the movie.

It’s no genius movie, but Ready or Not 2 is a fun exploration of what a modern horror looks like. With commentary on the world’s seats of power and how the little guy, in their own little Die Hard kind of way, can stand up against it. The new age of scream queens are liberating the damsel. With no high expectations, it’s all about fun and campy fashion. Something Ready or Not 2 delivers in spades and laughable gags.