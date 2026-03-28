Msaki re-emerges with a renewed sense of self

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We’ve all flirted, at some point, with the idea of a life in the spotlight — gliding between red carpets, collecting a shelf of EGOTs, or being discovered as the next global supermodel. Fame, in its glossy abstraction, has always held a certain pull. For some, it’s irresistible. For others, it’s a weight.

Few embody that tension more clearly than Asanda Lusaseni Mvana — better known as Msaki — who stepped away from the glare before choosing, carefully, to return.

Loved for her soulful melodies and intimate live performances, the Eastern Cape-born musician took a mental health break at the height of her career — a pause that coincided with tabloid allegations about her personal life. But the time off felt less like retreat and more like recalibration. Msaki has never pursued fame for its own sake; her ambition has always been rooted in artistic expression.

Speaking over the Teams app, she is warm but measured, busy preparing for the Corona Sunsets Festival held this month — a space she still describes as a “performing family,” a reflection of her collaborative instinct. Long before the stages and headlines, her artistic life began in East London, where music was something discovered almost by accident.

“We were just teenagers playing basketball and skating. My friends were biting Tupac lines, and I found out I could sing,” she recalls, laughing at the memory of bathroom rehearsals that turned into something more serious. Soon, she was pulled into makeshift studio sessions, lending choruses to neighbourhood cyphers.

I want to take more moments to pause and replenish. It’s been too hectic.

“We were too broke to go to the movies — the skate park and the beach were free. And that’s where people would gather and freestyle.”

Her early influences — a blend of hip-hop, nu-metal and alternative rock — found expression in projects like Patience of Progression, where she collaborated with Vinnie Mak and Rigby Torrent. “I was heartbroken when I left for varsity,” she says. “It felt like the end of something really special — playing bars, open mics … it was such a sweet time.”

Today, that same sensitivity shapes how she navigates her career. She is more intentional, building in rest, and resisting the pressure to say ‘yes’ to everything.

“I want to take more moments to pause and replenish. It’s been too hectic,” she admits. “I want to be the creative I dream of — someone who wakes up in a mountain house and just thinks about art.”

That recalibration has defined her return. This year, she says, feels like a conscious re-entry into being a working artist — one where she curates her performances carefully, creating spaces that allow for experimentation without being overwhelmed. Fame, once an irritation, is now something she accepts as a by-product of her work.

Her recent collaboration with Jesse Clegg — the EP Entropy — reflects that evolution. Years in the making, the project blends soul, Afro-pop and contemporary textures, and will be accompanied by a visual album — still a rarity in SA. Featuring the lead single Wayside Lover with Sjava, it is rooted in a deep creative partnership and explores themes of connection and emotional transition.

For Msaki, however, the work is inseparable from healing.

Msaki and Jesse Clegg (Supplied)

“I don’t like painful things,” she says candidly. “But I’ve learnt to sit with them. That’s a kind of bravery — not distracting yourself, just being with the feeling. That’s why I disappear sometimes.”

It is this quiet insistence on honesty, in her music and in herself, that defines her. Over this weekend, she and Clegg are set to perform Entropy at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek, part of what she sees as a broader shift in how festivals engage artists.

“Festivals are becoming more open,” she says. “They ask what you’re working on, what excites you. That gave me the freedom to present something new.”

For an artist like Msaki, that freedom — more than fame — is the real prize.