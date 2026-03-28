Prioritising roadworthiness to curb Easter truck accidents

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A valid roadworthy certificate shows that a vehicle is safe to be on the road. Picture:

Trucking companies are under pressure to improve their safety protocols and prioritise strict roadworthy standards to reduce the risk and severity of truck-related accidents over the Easter period.

With a significant increase in traffic volumes expected on major routes, the interaction between heavy commercial vehicles and holiday motorists creates a higher-risk road environment. Incidents involving commercial trucks on their regular routes continue to raise concerns about safety protocols in the transportation industry.

A 2025 accident involving two commercial trucks on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of a mechanical failure is a reminder of just how important routine roadworthy checks are. While the incident may have been unavoidable, the severity of the accident could have been mitigated with better precautions and reduced with more stringent safety practices, says MiWay Insurance motor assessing GM Kunal Hariprasad.

Even a minor mechanical fault can escalate into a catastrophic failure if left unaddressed. — MiWay Insurance motor assessing GM Kunal Hariprasad

“This case is a reminder that roadworthy checks are far more than a regulatory requirement, but an important safety measure. If proper inspections were conducted on schedule, the accident could very likely have been prevented with better precautions. Regular roadworthy inspections play a crucial role in identifying mechanical faults before they escalate into serious risks, helping to protect drivers, passengers and other road users.”

When considering how often trucks should undergo these checks, Hariprasad says there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The frequency of checks depends on the truck’s specifications, usage and operating conditions. For some vehicles, checks should be conducted every 15,000km, while others may require inspections at 30,000km intervals, or during scheduled services.

“What’s important is that checks are conducted consistently and in line with the manufacturer’s recommendations. In addition to mileage-based inspections, roadworthy checks should always be carried out before long-haul trips, after any mechanical repairs, and at the time of license renewal. Daily visual inspections by drivers are also essential, as minor issues can develop quickly into major safety risks,” he says.

A proper roadworthy inspection must focus on systems that directly affect braking performance, vehicle control and overall safety. Onboard vehicle cameras also require regular inspection to ensure they are operational and recording correctly. Most commercial trucks today are fitted with vehicle cameras that operate continuously. These systems play an important role in both driver accountability and post-incident investigations, but only when they are functioning as intended.

“Roadworthy inspections should never be treated as a mere administrative exercise. A valid roadworthy certificate is not just a document but a confirmation that a vehicle is safe to be on the road. Proper disclosure and maintenance protect not just the driver, but the business, insurers and every other road user.”

Neglecting routine checks, he says, exposes fleet owners and operators to significant financial and legal risk.

“Even a minor mechanical fault can escalate into a catastrophic failure if left unaddressed. Industry data shows that around 80% of equipment failures display detectable warning signs 30 to 90 days before a breakdown, which are precisely the types of issues that structured roadworthy inspections are designed to identify and address,” says Hariprasad.

Proactive safety roadworthy checks combined with responsible driving behaviour, he adds, are one of the most effective tools available to prevent accidents.