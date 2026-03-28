What’s On — Going Out

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The workshop is a fun and educational way for young learners to celebrate the creatures that make our gardens grow. Picture: FACEBOOK ORANJEZICHT CITY FARM AND MARKET DAY

WHAT: Kids Workshop | Garden Creatures and Bug Homes

WHERE: Oranjezicht City Farm, 87 Upper Orange St, Oranjezicht, Cape Town

WHEN: March 30

Ladybirds, beetles, snails and worms all play essential roles in keeping plants healthy and thriving. This workshop, for kids aged 5-10, includes a mini bug safari around the farm, where participants will hunt for these garden creatures and learn about their important work in our ecosystem. Children will see how these tiny helpers contribute to soil health, pollination and pest control. They’ll also get hands-on with a creative activity to make insects and bug hotels from clay, natural materials, and recycled items. Tickets are available from R400 via Quicket.

The prestigious KZN Schools Jazz Band is directed by internationally recognised drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo. Picture: MJFSA (MJFSA)

WHAT: KZN Schools Jazz Festival

WHERE: Durban High School, 255 St Thomas Rd, Musgrave, Durban

WHEN: March 30-31

The seventh annual KZN Schools Jazz Festival returns to Durban, celebrating the incredible talent of young musicians from across KwaZulu-Natal. The 2026 festival spotlights its vibrant showcase of school jazz bands, mixed-ability student ensembles and featured professional artists performing together on one stage. Audiences can look forward to dynamic performances by participating school jazz bands, festival ensembles led by leading South African jazz professionals, and the prestigious KZN Schools Jazz Band directed by internationally recognised drummer and composer Kesivan Naidoo. Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.

Zeitz MOCAA Children's Autumn Holiday Programme is influenced by 'Afflict the Comfortable, Comfort the Afflicted'. Picture: ANTHEA POKROY (Anthea Pokroy, courtesy of Zeitz MOCAA.)

WHAT: Zeitz MOCAA Children’s Autumn Holiday Programme

WHERE: Zeitz MOCAA, Silo District, South Arm Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town

WHEN: March 30-April 2

The activities in this workshop series have been inspired by Zeitz MOCAA’s current exhibitions: A Protea Is Not a Flower, featuring artists Lerato Shadi and Robin Rhode, and Afflict the Comfortable, Comfort the Afflicted, featuring artist Cauleen Smith. The activities are offered at different levels of complexity to accommodate different skill levels and age groups, ensuring maximum fun and engagement. This holiday programme is offered in an open studio format, where children can choose from a variety of activities at different stations. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.

Explore newly themed halls and zones, join exciting competitions, indulge in flavour-filled experiences, and shop till you drop at Rand Show 2026. Picture: THE RAND SHOW (The Rand Show)

WHAT: The Rand Show 2026

WHERE: Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), c/o Nasrec Rd & Randshow Rd

WHEN: April 2-6

Get ready for a five-day spectacle that brings together the best of South Africa’s entertainment, shopping, thrills and discovery — all in one extraordinary event. The Rand Show 2026 is set to deliver excitement like never before, featuring unique experiences for everyone in the family. From great performances to interactive exhibits and incredible shopping, the 2026 show is the place to be. Tickets are available from R50 via Ticketpro.

Hit international tribute show 'The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond' is heading to Johannesburg. Picture: NEIL SPENCER (Neil Spencer)

WHAT: The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond

WHERE: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

WHEN: April 3-5

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond puts all of the singer’s well-loved classics back on stage and in the spotlight, showcased by a world-class international band and produced especially for the theatre. Leading the cast is Australia’s Zac Coombs, showcasing his incredible voice and multi-instrumental talents as “Neil Diamond”, and he is joined by an awe-inspiring line-up of musicians from around the world, including local Jozi singers Caroline Borole, Ayanda Mpama and Jessica Driver, who bring a proud homegrown energy to the upcoming performances. Audiences can expect to be treated to live performances of Diamond’s most enduring hits. Tickets are available from R180 via Webtickets.