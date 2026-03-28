YOUR WEEKLY STARS | March 28-April 3

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ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

You’re operating at full volume while everyone else is still looking for the remote. This is both your superpower and your social liability. The week favours bold moves — but not bulldozing ones. There’s a difference, and you’d do well to learn it before Friday. Financially, resist the urge to celebrate hypothetical success with real money. Romance simmers rather than explodes — which, for you, may feel suspiciously like boredom. It isn’t. It’s called stability. Try it.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

You’re craving comfort but being handed growth — an irritating substitution. Something (or someone) is nudging you out of your carefully curated cocoon. Don’t panic. You can bring snacks. Work matters require patience and a refusal to engage in petty office theatre, no matter how tempting. A small indulgence midweek will restore your faith in the benefits of luxury. By Sunday, you’ll realise the thing you resisted was actually good for you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

You’re juggling conversations, ideas and mild existential crises with your usual charm. This week rewards clarity — a concept you treat as optional. Say what you mean, especially in professional settings, or risk being misunderstood in spectacular fashion. Socially, you’re magnetic, but not everyone deserves front-row access to your thoughts. Edit yourself. A flirtation could turn unexpectedly sincere — don’t run.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You’re feeling everything, everywhere, all at once — and yet somehow still managing to function. Home and family matters take centre stage, with a chance to reset a dynamic that’s been quietly irritating you. At work, trust your instincts but back them up with facts — feelings alone won’t win this argument. A nostalgic moment late in the week reminds you how far you’ve come. Allow yourself a small, private celebration.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

You’re ready for your spotlight, but the universe is fiddling with the lighting. Delays and minor frustrations test your patience — a quality you famously outsource. Stay the course. By midweek, an opportunity appears that requires you to collaborate rather than dominate. Consider it character development. Social invitations abound; choose quality over quantity. Not every stage deserves your spotlight.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in full optimisation mode, improving systems no one else noticed were broken. Admirable, but exhausting. This week asks you to loosen your grip slightly — perfection is not a prerequisite for progress. Financial planning pays off, though a surprise expense reminds you life enjoys irony. In relationships, say the kind thing out loud instead of assuming it’s understood. It isn’t.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Balance is your brand, but this week you’re tilting — slightly dramatic, slightly indecisive, but charming. A decision you’ve been postponing can no longer be outsourced to fate. Choose, and accept that not everyone will applaud. Professionally, diplomacy gets you further than brilliance (for now). Aesthetic pleasures — art, fashion, beauty — restore your equilibrium. Lean in.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

You’re observing more than you’re saying, which is wise — but also mildly unnerving for everyone else. A secret, or at least a withheld truth, surfaces. Handle it with restraint; not everything needs to be detonated. Work is intense but rewarding if you avoid power struggles. Emotionally, you’re deeper than usual — which is saying something. Let someone in, just a little.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Restlessness is your default setting, but this week it comes with purpose. A new idea, trip or collaboration begins to take shape — don’t dismiss it as another passing enthusiasm. Follow through. Socially, you’re in demand, though one conversation challenges your worldview in a way you didn’t expect. Good. Growth is rarely comfortable. By the weekend, you’re plotting your next move.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

You’re building something — quietly, methodically, slightly obsessively. This week brings recognition, though not necessarily from the people you expected. Take it anyway. A professional shift or opportunity requires you to step out from behind the scenes. Yes, it’s inconvenient. Yes, you’ll do it well. On the home front, boundaries need reinforcing. You’re reliable, not endlessly available.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Your mind is ten steps ahead of everyone else, which is thrilling for you and confusing for them. Slow down just enough to bring people with you. A creative or intellectual breakthrough midweek reminds you why you do what you do. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions disguised as “investments in the future.” Socially, someone unexpected piques your interest. Stay curious.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

You’re drifting between intuition and imagination — useful, but occasionally impractical. This week asks you to ground at least one of your ideas in reality. It can be done. Emotional clarity arrives through conversation, not contemplation, so speak up. A creative project gains momentum if you commit to it properly. By Sunday, you feel more anchored — and slightly surprised by it.

BIG THEMES

LOVE & RELATIONSHIPS

Intensity arrives early in the week, followed by a sudden need for space. This is less about crisis and more about recalibration — though it may briefly feel like the former. Things should breathe before we decide what they mean.

WORK & MONEY

Strong starts, wobbly middles. Momentum builds quickly in the week, then stalls. Resist the urge to push harder when things slow down. This week rewards restraint, timing and a willingness to wait out the dip.

ENERGY & WELLBEING

A burst of energy at the beginning of the week may trick the over-eager into overcommitting. By Thursday, reality catches up. The week needs pace — save reserves for later. Rest isn’t a luxury this week; it’s a necessity.

THE WEEK IN ONE LINE

Start with confidence, adapt without ego, accept that not every plan survives contact with reality.

LUCKY / UNLUCKY / DON’T EVEN TRY

Lucky: Those who pace themselves.

Unlucky: Those who rush.

Don’t even try: Forcing outcomes that aren’t ready.