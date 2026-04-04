What’s On — Going Out

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WHAT: FAMILY-FRIENDLY STORYTELLING MORNING

WHERE: Melville Koppies

WHEN: April 12

Melville Koppies is a 55ha heritage and nature reserve in Johannesburg, rich in natural beauty and layered with human history dating back hundreds of thousands of years. Managed by The Friends of Melville Koppies, it offers activities ranging from hiking to guided tours, including a family-friendly storytelling morning on the second Sunday of every month that brings African history and folklore to life.

Kids grinding stones at the Melville Koppies heritage site in Johannesburg. (Supplied)

More than a green escape, the reserve is a community-driven conservation space that combines education, heritage, and outdoor recreation while supporting ongoing environmental preservation.

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Walks in the Melville Koppies, Johannesburg. (Suppplied)

WHAT: ONE MAN CONCERT 2026

WHERE: Peoples Park, Durban

WHEN: April 5

Durban is set to host One Man Concert 2026, a major live music event headlined by Kelvin Momo and featuring Sha Sha, Zee Nxumalo, and Distruction Boyz. Produced by Benny Maverick, the concert celebrates Durban’s vibrant music culture while showcasing some of the country’s most exciting talent. The event promises an energetic, diverse night of entertainment that highlights both established and emerging voices in South African music.

Tickets available from Webtickets

WHAT: ROCKING THE VAAL 2026

WHERE: Emerald Resort & Casino

WHEN: April 11

Rocking the Vaal 2026 returns to Vanderbijlpark with two ambitious Guinness World Record attempts — the largest serving of pancakes (30,000 portions) and chilli con carne (3,000kg).

Kurt Darren will perform at Rocking the Vaal 2026. (Suppplied)

Building on last year’s record-breaking success, the festival blends large-scale food experiences with live performances from top South African artists, including Kurt Darren and Demi Lee Moore, creating a family-friendly, community-driven event. More than just a music festival, it positions the Vaal as a hub for participation and celebration.

Tickets available from Tixsa