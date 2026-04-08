Understanding the price of pet ownership on the wallet and heart

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From visiting vets to mounting costs, here's what every new pet parent needs to know. Stock photo.

Whether it’s social media fur parenting or looking at pet ownership for wellness, there are a lot of emotional rewards to getting your own to take care of. However, there is a shift in how dual-income, no kids with a dog (also known as DINKWAD) lifestyles are putting a lot of effort into premium experiences for their pets, but they are also putting them at risk by overlooking risk protection.

“Bringing home a new pet, or looking after one, takes careful consideration, says Kavisha Parbhoo, head of strategy and product at Miway. “From routine healthcare and nutrition to emergency treatment and specialist care, the cost of responsible pet ownership has increased steadily in recent years.”

Here is her breakdown of what young pet parents need to consider:

Costs can add up

South Africa’s pet care market is estimated to be worth about R8bn, reflecting strong consumer demand despite ongoing economic pressures. Today 45% of South African adults own a pet, but with only a fraction insured, many households could be financially exposed.

If your pet is hit by a car and requires an emergency consultation with a vet, X-rays and surgical repair to a fractured leg, it can cost in the region of R12,500, which could be financially challenging for your budget, unexpectedly. This is where pet insurance has a strong role to play, as cover can help to provide financial support so that the full expense doesn’t need to come out of your pocket.

Visiting the vet

The South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) notes that the cost of practising veterinary medicine continues to rise, with expenses inevitably passed on to consumers. As of 2025, standard consultation fees ranged from R350 to R550, while routine checkups with vaccinations typically cost between R660 and R770.

More complex diagnostics, specialist procedures and hospitalisation can escalate significantly beyond this. Even a simple ear infection can cost about R1,200 to treat. It can be surprising to pet owners how many ailments and injuries pets can be exposed to.

Vaccinations, sterilisation and routine healthcare can add up quickly too, with many owners spending thousands of rand annually. Emergency procedures or unexpected treatments can cost up to R25,000 or more per incident.

When the unplanned becomes unaffordable

When a pet becomes ill, injured or needs specialised treatment, most owners want to do everything possible to help. Unfortunately, that level of care often comes with substantial veterinary costs.

In some cases, this strain leads to what veterinarians refer to as “economic euthanasia”, the heartbreaking reality of putting down a treatable animal because the cost of care is simply unaffordable.

Beyond the devastating outcomes that underestimating the cost of care can bring, there are also ongoing costs to maintain, and insurance should ideally be part of this. From food to specialised diets and preventative care such as fleas, ticks and deworming treatments, to annual veterinary checkups, ongoing budgeting is required alongside covering insurance premiums.

Keeping costs manageable

Grooming, toys, training, behavioural support and accessories can further contribute to the long‑term cost of pet ownership. While these are sometimes nice-to-haves, they shouldn’t really be prioritised over basic care and having a financial safety net in place.

Parbhoo encourages prospective and existing pet owners to plan beyond the initial adoption or purchase of their pet, and to realise the long-term commitment involved.

Pet insurance is not a luxury, it is about peace of mind. If you plan and put protection in place, it can mean that love, not affordability, can guide the care of your pet needs.