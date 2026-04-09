Your three-legged pot could slowly be poisoning you: health department

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Informally manufactured three-legged pots, especially the widely used silver ones, are under scrutiny as potential contributors to lead poisoning.

Be warned: the three-legged silver pot you use to cook potjiekos and other favourites is slowly poisoning you and potentially causing your kidneys to fail.

This is according to the department of health, which says informally manufactured three-legged pots, especially the widely used silver-coloured ones, are potential contributors to lead poisoning.

According to the World Health Organisation, lead poisoning causes kidney failure, reproductive issues and other ailments. Lead poisoning is particularly dangerous for children, causing permanent intellectual disability, lowered IQ and behavioural disorders, while adults may suffer from high blood pressure, infertility and cognitive decline.

The concerns around the pots were raised during an awareness presentation on Thursday held in commemoration of World Health Day, at which government officials, researchers and health experts highlighted the dangers of lead exposure and the need for more public awareness.

Health specialist Dr Renee Street, director of the environment and health research unit at the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), said the concern lies in the type of materials used to make the pots, which are often produced in the informal sector using melted scrap metal.

“One of the main issues with the informal sector pots is that there’s no guarantee that food-grade materials are used. What is melted down and used in these pots may contain harmful substances, including lead,” she said.

“Even very small amounts [of lead] can cause irreversible damage, affecting learning, behaviour and long-term health outcomes. Children are especially vulnerable because their bodies absorb lead more easily — Dr Joe Phaahla, deputy health minister

Street added that unlike regulated cookware, which may carry lead-free certification, informal products are rarely tested or labelled, leaving consumers unaware of the potential dangers.

Health authorities say lead poisoning is often invisible and underdiagnosed, despite its severe consequences.

During the World Health Day commemoration, the department highlighted progress made in tackling lead exposure. South Africa has been recognised by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) for its leadership in developing and implementing regulations to address the risks of lead paint.

Deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla highlighted the devastating impact of lead on young people. “Even very small amounts can cause irreversible damage, affecting learning, behaviour and long-term health outcomes,” he said. “Children are especially vulnerable because their bodies absorb lead more easily.”

Exposure often happens in everyday environments, he added. “We can imagine a child growing up in a home where peeling paint is part of everyday life, where dust settles unnoticed on surfaces ... This is how exposure happens, silently and without warning.”

While cookware is now emerging as a concern, experts stress that lead exposure comes from multiple sources, including:

old paint;

contaminated soil;

water pipes; and

some consumer products.

The safest option is to use pots made from certified food-grade materials. If a product does not clearly state that it is lead-free, there is always a risk — Dr Renee Street, SAMRC

Department of health representative Belinda Makhafola mentioned other environmental hazards. Asbestos, for example, is dangerous but not linked to lead poisoning, as it poses different health risks affecting the lungs, she said.

On the question of why lead is not completely banned, specialists said the issue is complex.

“Lead is still used in various industries, so it’s not simply a matter of banning it outright. The focus is on strict regulation, limiting exposure and ensuring safer alternatives,” said Makhafola.

South Africa has already taken steps in this direction by tightening regulations on lead in paint, reducing allowable levels and prohibiting non-compliant products. However, enforcement and public awareness remain key challenges, the department said.

Consumers are being urged to take precautions, especially when buying cookware. Street further advised: “The safest option is to use pots made from certified food-grade materials. If a product does not clearly state that it is lead-free, there is always a risk.”

As concerns grow over everyday household items such as cooking pots, experts warn that what appears harmless could in reality pose a hidden and lasting threat to public health.

Sowetan