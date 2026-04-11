NDUMISO NGCOBO | Coming full circle in the theatre of the mind

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It is difficult to describe to younger folk just how dependent we were on our own imaginations to paint a colourful picture of the world around us, says the writer. Stock photo.

According to the latest official figures, about 51-million South Africans are younger than 54. By the most comprehensive and beyond-reproach scientific study I have done (read: an educated thumb suck), that leaves a paltry 12-million relics like me who actually remember the first time they saw a television set.

Our erstwhile pre-1994 regime believed that the moving pictures inside a box would corrupt us politically, socially and morally. Finding anyone in 2026 who used to support that lot is more difficult than the average man locating the G-spot during a regular Tuesday night roll in the proverbial hay.

Anyway, until 1977 fossils my age and older relied exclusively on the radio for news broadcasts, music and dramas. It is difficult to describe to younger folk just how dependent we were on our own imaginations to paint a colourful picture of the world around us. This is what practitioners of the art and science of broadcasting refer to as “theatre of the mind”.

Between 1984 and 1988, each morning at 07:59:54, a hushed silence would descend upon every classroom at a small private Catholic boarding school in Vryheid, northern Zululand. Then came six BBC-style pips, one second apart, culminating in the news jingle, followed by: “This is the English Service of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, and this is the 8 o’clock news bulletin.”

In the 12 years preceding those at Inkamana High, I had become used to listening to the English news on what was then Radio South Africa. While we listened mostly to Radio Zulu — or Radio Bantu, as my grandmother kept calling it — my uncle Mafika Gwala insisted on switching to the English bulletin.

“Try to listen to as much of the English news as you can. These bastards sometimes water down the Zulu version,” he would say to me in conspiratorial tones. “Basile kabi labo galakajane,” he would add with a guffaw. (These con artists are quite sly.)

The last thing you need is to write a report to the programming manager explaining the station lost a minute of broadcast time because you were, quite literally, caught with your pants down

By the time most people read this, I will have completed the first two instalments of The Alternative Breakfast, the new weekend show I am co-hosting with my long-time partner in broadcasting crime, Kgomotso Matsunyane, on SAfm. This is, for me, a full-circle moment — a return to those days, about 40 years ago, when I used to listen to the station.

About 17 years ago, when I first cut my teeth in radio, a mild panic had already begun about the “inevitable death of radio”. Sure, traditional radio platforms now compete with online stations, podcasts and, lately, AI platforms, but, to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of radio’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

I will be the first to acknowledge that I may be viewing the landscape through wireless-tinted glasses of nostalgia. After all, my bag of memories is overflowing with moments from my time as co-host of the Kaya FM breakfast show Good Morning Gauteng, the East Coast Radio evening talk show The Campfire, Power FM’s PowerZone, Kaya FM’s Good Friday, and the drive-time show Uncaptured.

Once, during my midnight show at Power FM, I lined up three songs and made my way to the bathroom, as one does. Unbeknownst to me, the door was broken and would not open from the inside. The horror. Radio stations are ghost towns between midnight and 6am. There was dead air for at least a minute after the third song finished.

Fortunately the security guard was alert and, hearing the silence, came to check whether I had suffered a heart attack and keeled over. Hearing the frantic yelps of “Hello! Somebody!”, he came to my rescue.

The last thing you need is to write a report to the programming manager explaining the station lost a minute of broadcast time because you were, quite literally, caught with your pants down. And the less said about the ever watchful Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South (BCCSA) the better. Please wish me luck — my big mouth has landed me in hot water more than once.

I remember popping my BCCSA cherry 16 years ago. It was Ash Wednesday, and the topic was: “What are you giving up for Lent?” My on-air remark prompted more than a handful of indignant protests from irate listeners. Apparently, I should have known better than to respond, tongue firmly in cheek: “I think I’ll give up Catholicism.”

Do not worry about my soul, I received absolution from an ordained priest and dutifully said my ten Hail Marys at my next confession.