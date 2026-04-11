Shelf help book of the week: ‘Open to Work: How To Get Ahead in the Age of AI’

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Open to Work in the Age of AI. (HarperCollins)

Open to Work: How To Get Ahead in the Age of AI

Ryan Roslansky & Aneesh Raman

HarperCollins

“It’s clear that artificial intelligence is rewriting how we work, learn, and create. From automating the familiar to opening doors to new possibilities, the future is unfolding fast. It’s no time to stand still,” writes Brad Smith, Microsoft vice-chair and president, in the foreword to Open to Work.

“This book’s title says it all. Open to Work is about figuring out How to Get Ahead in the Age of AI. Some books offer insights on the impact AI will have on the world. Others help us prepare personally for the impact AI will have on us and our families. In my view, Ryan Roslansky and Aneesh Raman have written the first really good book that does both."

Co-written by LinkedIn’s CEO Roslansky, and Raman, chief economic opportunity officer, Open to Work will help you harness the power of AI and take control of your career. AI is everywhere — and this is your guide to thriving work-wise.

This book offers inside-knowledge from the world’s largest professional network, penned by two professional powerhouses. Roslansky and Raman made use of LinkedIn data, Microsoft research, and stories from billions of members to portray the real-time changes of how AI is transforming jobs, careers and companies. With practical frameworks to motivational stories, and a three-month-long action plan, Open to Work will guide you on your journey to mastering the art of using AI as a welcome companion, and not as a foe.

From business leaders to entrepreneurs to anyone open to new career shifts, Open to Work will help you stay ahead of the game as the nature of work changes in a drastically dynamic digital era. Described by author Jay Shetty as a book which “helps you stop fearing the future and start shaping it with purpose”, Open to Work will help you create your future — from the first page onwards.