Video never did kill the radio star

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South African radio is undergoing a noticeable shift. Over the past month, many of the country’s major stations have reshuffled their line-ups — bringing in new presenters, moving established names, and quietly phasing out long-standing voices. The result is a more youthful, digitally fluent cohort stepping into one of the country’s most enduring and influential media spaces.

Metro FMs new top team Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi (Supplied)

A big radio reshuffle can feel a little desperate. In a world of podcast and vodcast stars, changing radio-show hosts can seem like the medium is trying to keep up — a quick-change act performed in public, where voices are swapped out, formats refreshed, and identities recalibrated.

Over the past month, South African radio has undergone one of its more conspicuous seasonal moultings. Stations have hired, fired, repositioned and, in some cases, quietly retired the familiar in favour of the untested. The result is a distinctly youthful new guard — fresher, louder, more digitally fluent — ushered into a medium that, until recently, relied on the comforting inertia of personality and habit.

Multifaceted celebrity Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena hosts Metro FM's new weekend show (Supplied)

At Metro FM, the shift is emblematic. Weekends, once a holding pen for legacy voices, have been handed to Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi — celebrities whose relevance extends far beyond radio. Their show, recently renamed Not Like Us, is less about broadcasting than about something more expansive and slippery: culture itself.

Mabena, better known as Moozlie, is disarmingly candid about the timing of her arrival behind the mic. “I genuinely believe that life is what happens while you’re busy making plans… this is God’s perfect timing,” she says. “Radio really feels like the next natural space to stretch that voice in a deeper way.” For someone who’s built a career across music, television and performance, the move might once have seemed like dilution. Now, she frames it as alignment. “I’m grateful to be trusted at this level… when an opportunity comes that feels both challenging and meaningful you just have to lean into it. It’s pretty iconic though, I won’t lie.”

Multifaceted celebrity Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena hosts Metro FM's new weekend show (Supplied)

That word — iconic — is telling. The new generation of radio talent doesn’t approach the medium as a contained discipline, but as part of a broader personal brand. Radio is no longer a destination; it’s a node. “Radio is no longer just something you listen to in the car or in the background,” Mabena explains. “It’s become a full experience that lives across platforms, conversations, clips, social media and community.”

This expansion is both opportunity and necessity. As 5FM embarks on its own “Level Up” reinvention and YFM leans harder into digital culture, the competition isn’t just confined to the dial. “People want access, immediacy and personality,” Mabena says. “And radio has the power to deliver all of that while still feeling intimate.”

Multifaceted celebrity Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena hosts Metro FM's new weekend show (Supplied)

Intimacy, however, now comes with a new kind of pressure. For Mabena, stepping into radio has required a recalibration of skill. “What surprised me most is how precise and present radio requires you to be,” she says. “There’s no hiding behind visuals or crowd reactions. You really have to connect through presence and personality alone.” It is, she adds with a mixture of admiration and mild disbelief, a discipline that elevates presenters to “the true Olympians of broadcasting”.

Her partnership with Ngwekazi reflects the broader industry dynamic: experience meeting freshness, legacy intersecting with reinvention. “His radio experience brings depth… while I bring a fresh feminine energy and a different digital audience perspective,” she explains. “The beauty is in how those things meet.” Chemistry, she says, isn’t about uniformity but about tension — the productive friction of difference.

That friction extends to the audience itself. South African listeners, Mabena posits, are “intelligent, expressive and culturally tuned in… we know how to spot something real.” It’s both a compliment and a warning. Authenticity isn’t optional; it’s the baseline expectation.

Elsewhere on the dial, similar recalibrations are underway. Ukhozi FM, the most listened to radio station in South Africa with its formidable 7.5 million weekly listeners, continues to adjust its line-up with careful precision, balancing innovation with the need to retain its vast, loyal audience. Dominance, of course, requires constant maintenance.

What’s striking is not simply the scale of change, but its speed. Radio, once a medium of slow accumulation — where presenters built careers over decades and listeners formed habits that bordered on ritual — now operates on something closer to a quarterly review cycle. The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa supplies increasingly granular data, and with it, an unforgiving clarity. Audiences are measured, segmented, and, when necessary, abandoned.

This data-driven pragmatism sits uneasily alongside radio’s enduring mythology: that of intimacy, companionship, the reassuring presence of a voice that feels known. It’s a medium built on trust, and trust, inconveniently, takes time. The industry’s current impatience — its willingness to discard familiarity in pursuit of novelty — risks undermining the very quality that’s sustained it.

And yet, novelty has its own logic. Mabena herself embodies this shift — a multi-hyphenate identity that refuses neat categorisation. “At a certain point in my career, I felt like I had to protect one lane from the other,” she says of her earlier hesitation to enter radio. “But I’ve come to see that radio can actually complement that journey rather than distract from it.”

In this sense, radio isn’t being replaced by newer media forms; it’s absorbing them. Vodcasts, app-based content, and social-media extensions aren’t competitors but appendages. The medium is stretching, not shrinking.

Metro FMs new top team Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi (Supplied)

The financial architecture reflects this convergence. High-profile presenters such as Anele Mthawelanga Mgudlwa (née Mdoda) and Tbo Touch, the country’s highest-paid radio personalities, command significant earnings not merely for airtime, but for influence — for their ability to translate audience attention into economic value.

Even technology is being cautiously integrated. Artificial intelligence hovers at the periphery, framed reassuringly as “a tool, not a voice”. The distinction matters. Radio’s greatest strength remains its humanity — its immediacy, its fallibility, its capacity for genuine interaction.

Mabena is acutely aware of this balance between legacy and innovation. As Metro FM celebrates 40 years, she positions herself as a bridge. “Legacy gives you credibility and depth, innovation gives you reach and relevance,” she says. “The balance comes from creating content that honours both.”

This is the central tension of South African radio in 2026. It’s not a medium in decline, but a medium in negotiation — between past and future, familiarity and reinvention, voice and platform.

Yet, for all the upheaval, its core proposition remains stubbornly intact. Somewhere, someone is listening. Not scrolling, not curating, not pausing — but listening, in real time, alongside thousands of others doing the same.

The faces may change. The voices may be younger, sharper, more attuned to the rhythms of a digital world. But radio endures not because it has mastered reinvention, but because it continues to do something deceptively simple: it speaks, and we answer.

SIDEBAR:

FASTEST-GROWING RADIO STATION IN SA: Hot 102.7FM. Officially South Africa’s fastest-growing media company, placed among the top five fastest-growing companies overall, according to the South Africa’s Growth Champions 2025 report published by News24 and international research firm Statista.

HIGHEST-PAID RADIO DJ IN SA: Anele Mthawelanga Mgudlwa (née Mdoda), who earns approximately R500,000 per month for her breakfast show on 947. As a top-tier broadcaster, she signed a five-year contract with 947, solidifying her position as one of the most lucrative and influential personalities in the industry.

Tbo Touch (Metro FM) is reported to earn R480,000 per month as an independent contractor, bringing in substantial revenue through sponsorships.

TOP RADIO STATION IN SA: Ukhozi FM is number one, maintaining its position as the largest station in the country and Africa with over 7.5 million weekly listeners. Based in Durban and broadcasting in IsiZulu, it’s ranked as one of the most-listened-to stations in the world. Second is Umhlobo Wenene FM (Xhosa) and third is Metro FM (English commercial). The top stations are overwhelmingly owned by the SABC and serve indigenous language speakers, according to the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa.