GOING OUT | ‘Rocky Horror Show’, ‘Mixed Signals’ and more

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Craig Urbani in full costume playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in the new production of the 'Rocky Horror Show'

Craig Urbani in full costume playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in the new production of the 'Rocky Horror Show' (Supplied)

RICHARD O’BRIEN’S ROCKY HORROR SHOW

WHERE: Theatre on the Bay, Link St, Camps Bay, Cape Town

WHEN: April 14-May 31

Presented by Pieter Toerien with The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy, the legendary musical romp is celebrated for its outrageous humour, unforgettable music, and boundary-breaking spirit. Richard O’Brien’s timeless rock musical promises an exhilarating theatrical experience packed with sass, sparkle, and audience participation. This brand-new production boasts a fantastic cast, dazzling performances, iconic costumes, and the incomparable Craig Urbani stepping back into the stilettos of the iconic Dr Frank-N-Furter. Tickets are available from R295 via Webtickets.

is a bold, all-female reimagining of 'Twelfth Night'. (Laine Butler)

PARKTOWN HIGH SCHOOL FOR GIRLS PRESENTS MIXED SIGNALS

WHERE: Parktown High School for Girls, 55 Tyrone Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg

WHEN: April 16-18

Mixed Signals is a dynamic, all-female contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Directed by Laine Butler, this vibrant production reimagines the classic play within a modern high school setting, exploring themes of identity, expectation, and self-expression. Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket.

The powder will rise, the music will take over, and Durban will celebrate in colour. (Howler)

COLOURFEST TOUR SOUTH AFRICA 2026 (DURBAN)

WHERE: Cuba Lounge, Moses Mabhida Stadium, 4 Isaiah Ntshangase Rd, Stamford Hill, Durban

WHEN: April 18

The ColourFest Tour South Africa 2026 arrives with an explosion of colour powder, music, culture and pure festival energy. Thousands gathering, colours flying through the air, and a celebration built for the city that knows how to party. Powered by the spirit and scale of BollyRave Festival, this is one of the most exciting colour experiences to hit Durban this year. Tickets are available from R80 via Howler.

by choreographer Mario Gaglione (Lauge Sorensen)

JOBURG BALLET’S CELESTIAL BODIES

WHERE: Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre, University of Johannesburg, c/o Kingsway Ave & University Rd, Auckland Park

WHEN: April 18, 19

Following a successful run at Joburg Theatre last year, Celestial Bodies returns due to overwhelming popular demand and rave reviews. Audiences will be captivated by the return of Mario Gaglione, Joburg Ballet’s associate choreographer, with this ground-breaking ballet created in partnership with the Universe on Stage. This production is an evocative and visually stunning exploration of cosmic themes, energy, and movement. Set to an original score by Yasheen Modi, performing live on piano, narrated by astrophysicist Dr Luca Pontiggia, the ballet is a celebration of interdisciplinary storytelling and science edutainment. Tickets are available from R200 via Quicket.

Wezile Harmans' 'When we travel, where do we settle?' (Lehlohonolo Ndlovu)

EXHIBITION OPENING | ATLAS OF UNCERTAINTY

WHERE: Origins Centre, West Campus, Wits University, Braamfontein

WHEN: April 18

Featuring 30 artists from Accra, Johannesburg, and Nairobi, this travelling exhibition changes how we see African cities. It’s part of the Atlas of Uncertainty, an interdisciplinary collaboration remapping migration and urban spaces across the continent — and showing what that means for the world’s future cities. RSVP to sophie@frame45.com.