A new benchmark for African loyalty programme excellence

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The inaugural African Loyalty Awards, hosted by loyalty consultancy Truth in collaboration with the African Loyalty Association, set a new benchmark for excellence. Judged by a panel of local and international experts, the winners were measured against global standards, celebrating those who have turned data and rewards into meaningful customer value.

Vodacom’s VodaBucks was the biggest winner, securing three titles: Best Telco, Best Use of Gamification, and Best Long-Term Loyalty Programme of the Year.

As a digital-first platform, VodaBucks has redefined loyalty by incentivising engagement rather than just spend. Through its V-Up daily plays and challenges, Vodacom has made brand interaction habit-forming and interactive. VodaBucks, the programme’s digital currency, can be earned through interactions within the Vodacom ecosystem. Over the last five years, the programme has stayed ahead of global trends, allowing customers to exchange digital currency for cash and creating what judges described as a “real win-win” for the brand and the user.

In the retail sector, Pick n Pay Smart Shopper emerged as a dominant force, winning Best Loyalty Programme in Africa in the retail category and the prestigious Best Loyalty Programme of the Year in Africa. Judges praised its national scale and innovation, noting that its high-member activity and strategic partnerships continue to drive incremental revenue in a highly competitive market.

The 2025/6 African Loyalty Awards proved that the continent is no longer just following global trends, it is setting them.

Banking also saw a shift toward tangible value. Absa Rewards took home the trophy for Best Loyalty Programme in Africa in the financial services category. By pivoting away from traditional points in favour of cashback, Absa paid out over $22.4m to South Africans in the 2024–2025 period. From R16 movie tickets to high-profile partnerships with the English Premier League and Takealot, Absa demonstrated that longevity — celebrating 16 years — comes from staying integrated into the customer’s everyday lifestyle.

The fuel category saw BP take top honours. Following the July 2024 launch of its proprietary BP Rewards programme, the brand achieved a remarkable 7% gain in market share. With over $7m in cashback issued to date, the programme’s Swipe-Swipe marketing campaign successfully converted daily fuel and grocery expenses into practical savings.

Pick n Pay and BP jointly won the Best Partnership Programme category. This ecosystem, which evolved from South Africa’s first dual fuel-grocer rewards offer, has tripled customer value through innovative data-driven campaigns and a frictionless user experience.

Behind every great programme is robust technology. Xoxoday Loyalife swept the technical categories, winning Best Loyalty Enablement Technology Vendor and Best Loyalty Rule Engine Technology Vendor. Having previously been recognised for its Gen AI solutions in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment, Loyalife was lauded for its no-code agility. The platform allows brands to launch complex, multi-channel journeys incorporating gamification and AI analytics in as little as eight weeks, whether via cloud-based or on-premise solutions.

The 2025/6 African Loyalty Awards proved that the continent is no longer just following global trends, it is setting them. By blending emotional engagement with sophisticated technology, these winners are proving that true loyalty is built on a foundation of consistent, tangible and human-centred value.