Cashback is winning the local loyalty race

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In an economy defined by inflation and shrinking disposable income, the nice-to-have perks of traditional loyalty programmes are being sidelined in favour of tangible financial relief. The latest Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper 2025/6 reveals that consumers are no longer content with aspirational rewards; they want real, everyday value that helps them stretch their monthly budgets.

No where is this more evident than in the dominance of the Clicks ClubCard, which continues to help consumers be financially resilient. Africa’s oldest retail loyalty programme, ClubCard has a 78% usage rate among economically active consumers. It was ranked as the most used programme among mass-market consumers (68%), and young South Africans aged 18–24 (73%) by the Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper, indicating that loyalty is no longer a luxury only for the wealthy. The programme’s success provides a blueprint for what South Africans value in a constrained climate.

For the mass market and younger consumers in particular, loyalty programmes function more like essential subsidies. “For a student or a first-time job seeker, the ability to offset the cost of basic hygiene products or over-the-counter medicine isn’t just a perk, it’s a survival strategy,” says Bongiwe Ntuli, group executive: Clicks Retailers.

Receiving rewards more frequently allows households to bridge the gap when cash reserves typically run low. — Bongiwe Ntuli

While many global retail loyalty programmes are moving toward gamification and experiential rewards, South Africans continue to remain focused on cashback.

To meet this need for immediacy, Clicks recently restructured its rewards cycle, moving from a bi-monthly to a monthly cashback payout on the 20th. “We actively listen to members and ensure the programme remains relevant by addressing their core needs,” says Ntuli. “Member feedback shows that more frequent cashback plays an important role in helping members manage their everyday expenses. Receiving rewards more frequently allows households to bridge the gap when cash reserves typically run low.”

The 2025/6 findings of the whitepaper suggest that loyalty programmes are now a formal part of household financial planning. With the ability to earn up to 14% cashback on selected promotional products each month, savvy shoppers are using ClubCard to effectively de-inflate the cost of living. ClubCard’s 13-million active members contribute to over 84% of retail sales.

The transition towards more frequent rewards reflects a broader global trend, but its application in South Africa is uniquely driven by necessity. As household budgets face sustained pressure, the programmes that will survive are those that remove friction and put value back into a consumer’s pocket as quickly as possible.

ClubCard’s primary objective, says Ntuli, is to deliver sustainable, tangible value in ways that seamlessly integrate into the lives of members.

In the current landscape, the most effective loyalty strategy is one that respects the consumer’s need for transparency and immediate relief. By focusing on simple, behaviour-driven cashback, retailers such as Clicks aren’t just building brand affinity, but are providing a necessary buffer against economic volatility.