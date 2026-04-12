Loyalty programmes have become a financial buffer for struggling consumers

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The majority of economically active South Africans now participate in loyalty programmes, up to 85% from 82% in 2024, as loyalty programmes evolve to meet the survival needs of a pressured population, according to the tenth anniversary edition of the Truth and BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper.

The local loyalty industry, says the authors, has transitioned from an acquisition phase into a sophisticated optimisation phase.

The 2025/6 research, a partnership between Truth and WhyFive Insights consultancies, represents the behaviours of 14-million economically active consumers — defined as those with a household income of more than R10,000 a month — and 9-million mass market consumers, 66% of whom use loyalty programmes.

Interestingly, the gender gap in loyalty usage is widening. Female consumers lead with an 87% participation rate compared with 82% for males. In the mass market, this split is even more pronounced (70% vs 62%). Age also plays a critical role: younger consumers (under 25) engage significantly less, with only 65% participation in the economically active group, and 51% in the mass market.

In a macroeconomic climate where food and energy costs are the third-highest concern for South Africans, ranking just behind crime and corruption, loyalty programmes have shifted from nice-to-have perks to useful tools to help manage the rising cost of living.

It’s expected that the integration of AI will be the next frontier.

Approximately 28% of South Africans say they will use loyalty programmes more often to cut costs. These power users are not passive; they belong to an average of 13 programmes (compared to the national average of 10.4) and view loyalty as a top-three factor when choosing a grocery retailer.

The whitepaper reveals that while a brand might have high foot traffic, it doesn’t always command the highest emotional affinity.

Checkers Xtra Savings holds the top spot for the second consecutive year in the most-used programme category, marginally ahead of Clicks ClubCard and Pick n Pay Smart Shopper.

When asked which single programme they couldn’t live without, Discovery Vitality remains the undisputed champion for the fourth year running among economically active consumers.

For the mass market, Capitec Live Better is the most indispensable programme, followed by Absa Rewards.

Despite the high penetration, barriers to entry remain. For the economically active, the primary reason for non-participation is the perception of not spending enough to earn decent rewards (19%). For the mass market, the biggest hurdle is complexity, with 21% stating programmes are too hard to understand.

The research suggests that brands must simplify their value propositions. Complexity in tiering or redemption thresholds often demotivates consumers, who increasingly demand instant gratification. While 40% of users want instant rewards, there is a significant 25% overlap of hybrid consumers who want immediate wins and the ability to save for aspirational big rewards.

Loyalty’s influence on consumer choice varies by sector. It is most dominant in grocery retail, banking and fuel. Notably, 45% of consumers rank loyalty as the second most important factor in choosing a fuel brand, a remarkable feat in a highly regulated market. In the clothing sector, loyalty has a 35% higher influence on those under 25, suggesting a potential entry point for brands looking to capture the youth market.

It’s expected that the integration of AI will be the next frontier. Currently, 52% of South Africans use AI for research. For loyalty professionals, the challenge is to layer first-party loyalty data (points, tiers and preferences) into AI ecosystems.

As consumers move away from generic spam and towards highly relevant, timeous communication, AI-driven personalisation will become the benchmark. Without a loyalty layer of data, AI search results will remain generic. With it, brands can offer a total value proposition that reflects a customer’s unique status and history.

The whitepaper reveals that South Africa’s loyalty market is mature, competitive and essential. With the average consumer juggling over 10 programmes, brands can no longer rely on mere presence. To succeed, the focus must shift toward deepening engagement, simplifying the user journey and leveraging data to provide a genuine financial buffer for the consumer.