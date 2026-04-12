Making an impact

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For decades, the South African retail landscape followed a predictable formula: spend money, accumulate points and eventually redeem them. However, as consumer expectations shift in a digitally connected economy, the traditional transactional model is being replaced by a more sophisticated approach.

Today’s shoppers are looking for more than just a balance on a card, says Spencer Sonn, chief customer officer at Woolworths. “Consumers want more than transactional rewards from their rewards’ programmes. They want relevance, transparency and to be recognised not just as cardholders, but as individuals who feel understood.”

This shift signifies a departure from mass-market strategies toward a segment-of-one philosophy. In a landscape where consumer attention is fragmented, brands must work harder to earn a permanent place in a customer’s pocket, moving beyond surface-level perks to provide genuine, daily utility that justifies long-term brand affinity and trust.

At the same time, the shift has moved the industry away from points alone towards a model shaped by personalisation and purpose. It was this evolution that led to the launch of Woolworths’ MyDifference, a programme designed to rethink loyalty by delivering meaningful value and experiences tailored to how customers actually live.

One of the most significant hurdles in modernising loyalty in South Africa is the presence of legacy data. Many retailers operate across decades of fragmented systems and platforms that were never designed to communicate with one another. This often results in a disconnected experience where the brand lacks a cohesive understanding of the customer’s journey.

Spencer Sonn, chief customer officer at Woolworths (Supplied)

Sonn says that modern loyalty depends entirely on a single, unified customer view. To achieve this, Woolworths integrated data across WRewards, MySchool, Woolworths Online, and Woolworths Financial Services into a consolidated profile.

“Evolving loyalty in this environment requires significant investment, careful change management and a clear data strategy,” he says. “But ultimately, it enables a far more relevant, helpful and personalised experience for the customer.”

This integration allows for a more dynamic understanding of each individual, facilitating tailored offers and smarter incentives.

Building a unified data view is as much about ethics as it is about technology. In an era where data privacy is paramount, the journey to personalisation must begin with trust.

“Customers need visibility, accuracy and control over their information. Without that foundation, meaningful loyalty simply isn’t possible.”

By modernising core systems and cleansing historical data, he says retailers can empower customers to shape their own rewards while ensuring their information remains protected behind strong safeguards.

Research indicates that South African consumers are increasingly values-driven. Loyalty is no longer just an economic decision; it has become emotional and social. Shoppers want to see that their everyday choices contribute to a broader social impact.

By bringing long-standing initiatives like MySchool, MyVillage and MyPlanet under the MyDifference umbrella, the impact of a customer’s spend becomes more visible.

Customers don’t just want to contribute, they want to see the difference they are making. — Spencer Sonn

“When purpose is made transparent, it becomes powerful,” says Sonn. “Customers don’t just want to contribute, they want to see the difference they are making.”

This transparency strengthens the bond between the brand and the consumer, turning social impact into a competitive advantage.

The future of these programmes is increasingly being shaped by mobile platforms. Using the Woolworths app as a central hub allows customers to track rewards, view their social contributions and access real-time personalised vouchers or “Play and Win” cashback features.

A digital-first approach provides immediacy and reduces friction in the customer journey. It also aligns with sustainability objectives by reducing the reliance on physical plastic cards and printed communications. In an environment where every rand counts, ensuring that offers are genuinely useful and aligned with current spending priorities is essential.

With over a million active members now part of the Woolworths’ ecosystem, loyalty data has transitioned from a marketing support function to a core strategic driver. For the business, these programmes are now sophisticated data ecosystems that inform everything from merchandising and pricing to long-term planning.

“The shift from points to personalisation is far from cosmetic,” says Sonn. “It reflects a broader transformation in retail strategy, moving from mass marketing to meaningful engagement.”

As economic pressures and digital adoption continue to rise, loyalty can no longer be an afterthought. The retailers that succeed will be those that seamlessly combine technology, purpose, and deep customer understanding into a single, cohesive experience.