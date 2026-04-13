Blue Train named among best in the world

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Train travel has been a favourite for its slower pace at which you can explore. One of the biggest draws is the scenery you can soak up from the carriage window.

To discover which train routes deliver the most top-tier views, travel insurance specialist InsureandGo has conducted an eye-tracking study to identify the most visually pleasing journeys.

The research analysed many landscapes from each train route, tracking viewers’ eye movements to see which scenery was the most eye-catching and which held their attention the longest. While Japan’s Sagano Romantic Train (with a score of 91.5) was found to be the world’s most visually appealing train route, South Africa’s Blue Train, which takes passengers between Pretoria and Cape Town, ranks 14th globally, with an eye-catching score of 75.5.

Participants in the study were shown many images of iconic views and train routes around the globe. The study tracked how long they spent looking at the scenery and how long their eyes were drawn to it. These were combined into an “eye-catching score” rated out of 100.

The Blue Train travels through some of South Africa's most breathtaking scenery. (Supplied)

Second was Switzerland’s Bernina Express, which descends to Tirano in Italy. Passengers speed over 196 bridges and traverse Alpine peaks and Mediterranean landscapes where they pass over the iconic Landwasser Viaduct, a Unesco World Heritage site.

The third spot was taken by the Glacier Express, which takes eight hours and connects Zermatt with St Moritz. With more awe-inspiring views of the Swiss Alps, the train has panoramic windows all the way up to the roof and offers a 5-course meal, champagne and a bar area.

The full list: