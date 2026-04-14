Lifestyle

Britney Spears enters rehab after arrest for ‘drunk driving’

1990s music icon checked herself into rehab

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Singer Britney Spears has described the conservatorship she has been under as abusive, stupid, embarrassing and demoralising.
Singer Britney Spears is due to appear in court on May 4. ( REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Britney Spears voluntarily checked into rehab on Sunday after her March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, a representative for the pop singer confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said Spears was arrested in Ventura County after officers stopped her black BMW after a report that it had been travelling erratically at high speed.

The highway patrol said Spears, the sole occupant of the vehicle, “showed signs of impairment” due to what officers suspected was the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. It said she underwent field sobriety tests.

Spears was booked into the Ventura County main jail and is due for a court appearance on May 4.

Spears, who became one of the biggest pop stars in the world in the late 1990s while a teenager, has struggled for years with intense media speculation into her personal life, use of drink and drugs and questions over her mental state.

In 2007, she was charged with one count of a hit-and-run causing property damage and one count of driving without a valid licence, both misdemeanours. The first charge was later dropped and the other dismissed.

After she had a public breakdown that year, she was hospitalised for undisclosed mental health issues and her father was granted a conservatorship.

Spears regained control of her personal life and her money in 2021 when a judge ended the conservatorship that had become a cause celebre for fans and that had governed her personal life and $60m (R985m at current exchange rates) estate since 2008.

Reuters

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