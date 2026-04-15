Tyla makes history with four AMA nods, teases new track with Zara Larsson

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Tyla and Zara Larsson at the Epic Records and Hennessy 2026 Grammys Party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. The two have received many American Music Awards nominations and will release a new single together on April 17 2026.

Tyla has secured four nominations at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), including Best Afrobeats Artist, Best Female R&B Artist and Social Song of the Year for Chanel.

Chanel was also nominated for Best Music Video, making Tyla the most nominated African artist in AMA history.

The “say you love me, put me in Chanel” hit song released on October 24 2025 has garnered massive success worldwide, with more than 321- million streams on Spotify.

Africa’s top artists Burna Boy, Moliy, Rema and Wizkid are nominated alongside the Johannesburg-born megastar for Best Afrobeats Artist.

The 24-year-old “popiano princess” will go up against Disco Lines and Tinashe with No Broke Boys, PinkPantheress with Illegal, Role Model with Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, and Zara Larsson with Lush Life in the Social Song of the Year category.

Tyla announced this on Instagram in a joint post with Larsson, writing: “Out Friday.” She then added the name of the new single, She Did It Again, alongside a provocative picture of the two of them together.

The Swedish-born Larsson, 28, has earned five nominations in the upcoming AMAs, including Collaboration of the Year and Breakthrough Album of the Year for Midnight Sun.

In the Best Female R&B Artist category, Tyla will go up against heavyweights Kehlani, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker and Sza.

The Artist of the Year category has a record number of nominees, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, BTS, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 52nd American Music Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 25. The show will be hosted by Queen Latifah, and will be broadcast live on CBS, with streaming on Paramount Plus. Fans can vote in each category on VoteAMAs.com and on Instagram@AMAs.

TimesLIVE