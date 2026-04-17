H&M reunites with Stella McCartney for a journey through fashion history

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‘Every single piece of the Stella McCartney H&M collection tells a unique and bold story,’ says Ann-Sofie Johansson, the retailer's creative adviser and head of design for womenswear.

Nothing gets fashionistas reaching for their calendars quite as quickly as H&M announcing its newest collaboration with a celebrated global designer.

The latest date to diarise is May 7, the day the Stella McCartney H&M collection drops in SA.

‘It’s playful, strong, sparkling, joyful and refined,’ says designer Stella McCartney of her H&M collection. (H&M)

One of H&M’s earliest collaborators, this marks the acclaimed British designer’s second partnership with the brand, following her first in 2005.

Building on that legacy, the collection unites past and present. It combines McCartney’s latest design hallmarks, such as oversized shirting, sweeping trenches and sharp tailoring, with playful archival hits from her eponymous fashion house’s early years, including bejewelled prints and slogan tops.

“I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history,” McCartney explains. “It’s a true mix of current classics and some of my old favourites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures.”

Some key items in the collection include rib knitted dresses and tops with McCartney’s iconic Falabella chain at the neck, and a long white gown with a cape-like sleeve that loops into the hem, giving the look of a sweeping circle of fabric.

Also available are sparkling partywear, separates and denims, as well as mesh dresses and tops in a bold archival cherry print. A white mini tee embellished with studs reading “Rock Royalty” adds an extra dose of nostalgia.

Shop the Stella McCartney H&M collection in select H&M stores and online via Superbalist from May 7. (H&M)

The accessories range is equally strong. There are six bag styles to choose from, including small, branded shoulder bags, giant totes and a timeless chocolate-toned bag with a Falabella chain-detail strap.

This distinctive chain is also carried through into several other pieces in the range, including loafers with chain detailing on the front, and necklaces and earrings crafted from recycled metal.

The entire collection is defined by an approach to materials that prioritises recycled content, organic cotton and wool certified to the Responsible Wool Standard, alongside the innovative use of feedstock such as industrial corn and recycled vegetable oil for coated materials.

“Every single piece in the collection is desirable and tells a unique and bold story,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser and head of design for womenswear at H&M.

“Stella has always had a bold vision for fashion, and this collection tracks her journey from a young, rule-breaking voice to a master of timeless design.”

The Stella McCartney H&M collection includes a range of silhouettes, from oversized shirts to form-fitting bodysuits. (H&M)

That narrative is brought to life in the campaign promoting the collection, shot by Sam Rock in London, and starring Renée Rapp, Angelina Kendall and Adwoa Aboah. The mood is playful yet effortless, nostalgic yet forward-thinking.

Across the campaign, &Stella becomes the tagline for this special collaboration. Reinterpreted in myriad forms — &Here, &Now, &Me, &You — it becomes a message about connection, care, and a way of being that speaks across past, present and future.

The Stella McCartney H&M collection will be available from May 7 at select H&M stores, including Sandton City in Johannesburg and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, as well as online via Superbalist.

This article was sponsored by H&M.