When the city recognises itself again

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Braamfontein’s claim on style was never only about clothes. It lived in the ritual of arrival. On a five-minute walk up Juta Street, you might catch a woman stepping out of an Uber, resplendent in a thrifted coat, pausing to smooth a cuff before moving on. Turn back and you might notice two students just up from the Nelson Mandela Bridge, animated in conversation, silver rings catching the early winter light. Cross the street and there is someone outside Skinner Café, cut jacket sharp at the shoulder, mint-hued paper cup in hand, reading the pavement with the same alertness one brings to a room.

They’ve come not only to shop, but to enter that charged exchange between display and attention. And to discover what version of themselves the street might call forward.

Braam-style

That was always Braamfontein at its best. Not polished, never obedient, but alert to presentation. The precinct understood that style was a civic language, a way the city announced appetite, wit and belonging. When that charge began to thin, under the slow pressure of city mismanagement and urban fatigue, the loss ran deeper than commerce. A street can absorb neglect for longer than you’d expect. But when it no longer draws people into that subtle exchange between seeing and being seen, something quieter begins to slip away.

The revamped and reopened Kitchener's Bar in Braamfontein. (Ryan Ens)

People still move through it, but with less ceremony. The small acts of self-fashioning that once gathered on the pavement become less frequent, less charged. And with that, the city loses one of the ways it once recognised itself in public.

What Adam Levy has brought to Braamfontein over more than two decades is a tuned sensitivity to how a room, a street, a threshold can draw people in. His work has never relied on spectacle. It’s rested instead on calibration; on light, texture, proportion, and the emotional choreography of a space. He understands that atmosphere shapes behaviour before anyone names it. At Play Braamfontein, that long-developed sensibility now extends into fashion, as Braamfontein begins to reclaim its voice in matters of style, shaping how Joburg dresses, desires and presents itself in public.

A line cut close

Boys of Soweto makes that argument with unusual precision. Founded by Vusumuzi “Bob” Ndima in 2011, the label draws on township elegance, especially esbhujwa, and recuts it with ease.

Clothing by Boys of Soweto (Ryan Ens)

The sophistication was already there. The work is in framing it on its own terms. That matters in Braamfontein because this has long been one of Joburg’s stages for self-invention. To encounter Boys of Soweto here is to feel a certain order being corrected. Township style doesn’t enter as influence to be borrowed. It arrives as authorship.

Boys of Soweto in Braamfontein. (Ryan Ens)

Ndima has spoken of Soweto as his compass, which makes the store’s presence on Juta Street feel especially charged. Braamfontein is not being given a trend to admire. It’s being asked to remember where some of its deepest style intelligence has always lived.

The cool interiors of Boys of Soweto (Ryan Ens)

Underfoot, the city speaks

Bathu resolves a different tension. Since Theo Baloyi founded the brand in Alexandra in 2015, it’s shown that ambition can move in a distinctly South African vernacular. And that geography matters. Alexandra and Braamfontein are close enough to share a map, yet far enough apart to expose how unevenly aspiration circulates through Johannesburg. Bathu on Juta Street carries that distance with it.

Bathu's store in Braamfontein. (Ryan Ens)

What gives the brand its presence here isn’t scale or recognisability. It’s the way the sneaker becomes a bridge between everyday wear and civic aspiration. In a mall, Bathu can read as success. In Braamfontein, it reads as return. It brings a township-born confidence back into one of the city’s theatres of display, and reminds the precinct that style here has always been strongest when it feels lived, rather than imported.

Flowers for Society introduces another tension, between the local and the global. Founded by former Adidas and New Balance executive Till Jagla, the brand carries a sharp international streetwear vocabulary, shaped by sustainability and progressive design. In weaker company, that could flatten a precinct into imitation. Here it allows Braamfontein to speak outward without losing its accent.

Braamfontein has never been strongest when it sealed itself off. Its confidence came from absorbing influence and answering back in its own voice. Beside Bathu and Boys of Soweto, Flowers for Society doesn’t dilute that voice. It throws it into relief.

The smaller decisions

S.W.A.N.K and Mo Piiercings matter in quieter ways. S.W.A.N.K, born from a teenage side hustle and shaped by streetwear’s closeness to commentary, keeps the precinct tethered to youth expression, to the improvisational energy that has always animated Braamfontein at street level. Mo Piiercings reminds you that style doesn’t end with garments or labels. It continues in metal, ink, thrifted detail, and the deliberate styling of the body itself. Together they return texture to the precinct, the feeling that style isn’t contained within a storefront but travels between doorways, moods and Joburgers. It becomes social again, something assembled across a walk rather than purchased in a single transaction.

What’s taking shape here isn’t simply a fashionable address. It’s the return of a civic capacity, the ability of a place to draw out performance, experiment, and self-possession from the people who move through it. Clothing can’t solve the failures that hollow a city out. But dress has always been one of the ways Joburg tests freedom on the body before it trusts it anywhere else.

It may be learning that again now — carefully, unevenly, without guarantees. Yet there’s meaning in the fact that fashion lovers are returning to these pavements not just to purchase, but to participate in the public drama of being seen. The woman smoothing her cuff, the students with silver rings, the figure outside the café reading the street, all suggest a district beginning, once more, to recognise what it has long been able to make possible.