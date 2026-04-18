YOUR WEEKLY STARS | April 20-April 26

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BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Clarity replaces confusion for some — though not without unnecessary detours through overthinking. This week’s planet placements suggests that we should say what we mean.

Work & money

Progress when steady feels unspectacular. This isn’t the week for grand gestures — it’s for follow-through.

Energy & wellbeing

More balanced than last week, though midweek dips are inevitable. This week asks for pacing — hard workers aren’t inexhaustible.

The week in one line

Commit to the plan, adjust where necessary, accept that clarity often arrives after the fact.

Lucky/unlucky/don’t even try

Lucky: Those that commit to their plans.

Unlucky: Those who are tempted to veer off course.

Don’t even try: Those who aren’t even on the track.

If last week was about adjusting expectations, this one is about committing to them — reluctantly for some signs. Momentum builds for a few, but not without resistance. Some signs can expect moments of clarity punctuated by confusion and some situations where the clarity in the heavens makes us realise that not all problems are external — uncomfortable, but efficient. We all need to remember to keep moving, even if it’s inelegant.

ARIES (Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’ve said your piece — loudly — now the consequences arrive. Nothing catastrophic, just mildly inconvenient reminders that actions echo. Work-wise, you’re energised, though possibly scattered. Choose one thing and finish it. Financially, avoid spontaneous generosity; you’ll regret it by Thursday. In relationships, honesty lands better than theatrics. A calmer approach gets you further, though you may resent it.

TAURUS (Apr 20 — May 20)

It’s your season, and you intend to enjoy it — preferably with good food and minimal disruption. Sensible. Still, the week nudges you towards change, particularly around work or routine. Don’t dig your heels in out of principle. A financial opportunity looks appealing but requires scrutiny. Emotionally, you’re steadier than most — offer support, but don’t try to be the solution to everyone else’s chaos.

GEMINI (May 21 — Jun 20)

Your mind is busy rewriting narratives, some of which were perfectly serviceable to begin with. This week rewards restraint. Not every thought needs to be shared, especially in professional settings. A conversation midweek shifts your perspective — listen properly. Socially, you’re still irresistible, though one interaction carries more weight than expected. Stay present.

CANCER (Jun 21 — Jul 22)

You’re feeling slightly out of sync, as if everyone else received instructions you somehow missed. Relax. You didn’t — they’re improvising too. Home life requires attention, but nothing you can’t handle with your usual quiet competence. Work brings a small but satisfying win. Emotionally, you’re recalibrating boundaries. Keep them.

LEO (Jul 23 — Aug 22)

You’re back in performance mode, though the audience is less captive than you’d like. This week tests your ability to adapt your delivery — subtlety, for instance. Try it. A professional opportunity emerges that requires collaboration rather than control. Choose wisely. Socially, you shine, but the real power move is knowing when to exit.

VIRGO (Aug 23 — Sep 22)

You’re refining, organising and quietly correcting everyone else’s mistakes — exhausting but necessary (in your opinion). This week asks you to prioritise. Not everything needs fixing immediately. Financially, you’re cautious, which pays off. In relationships, try appreciation instead of analysis. It will feel unnatural. Persist.

LIBRA (Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Decisions, decisions — and no one to blame for them. This week insists you choose, even if the options are equally flawed. Professionally, your diplomacy smooths over a tense situation. Personally, clarity comes when you stop trying to please everyone. A small indulgence restores your sense of balance — aesthetic therapy works.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 — Nov 21)

You’re observing quietly, gathering information, and resisting the urge to intervene prematurely. Wise. Something reveals itself midweek — not dramatic, just illuminating. Handle it with discretion. Work demands focus but offers progress. Emotionally, you’re less guarded than usual. It’s unsettling. Continue anyway.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Restlessness returns, but this time with purpose. A plan or idea begins to take shape — follow through before it becomes another anecdote. Socially, you’re in demand, though one conversation challenges your assumptions. Good. Financially, keep it simple. Complication is not your friend this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 — Jan 19)

You’re building steadily, though perhaps with less certainty than you’d prefer. Accept it. Progress is still progress. A professional shift requires you to be more visible — inconvenient but effective. At home, boundaries need reinforcing (again). You’re dependable, not limitless.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Your ideas are sharp, but your delivery could use translation. This week asks you to meet people halfway. A creative breakthrough midweek reminds you why you tolerate everyone else. Financially, avoid impulsive decisions dressed up as innovation. Socially, someone surprises you. Stay open.

PISCES (Feb 19 — Mar 20)

You’re navigating between inspiration and distraction — a familiar dance. This week asks for commitment to one idea. Just one. Emotional clarity arrives through action, not reflection. A creative project gains traction if you stop second-guessing. By Sunday, you feel more grounded — slightly to your own surprise.