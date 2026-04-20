Building resilience, restoring nature: Woolworths’ Farming for the Future recognised globally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woolworths is a global leader when it comes to sustainable farming, a recent study shows.

In the lead-up to Earth Day on April 22, we speak with Latiefa Behardien, Woolworths Food chief technology and sustainability officer, about a recent PhD study evaluating the impact of the retailer’s regenerative farming programme, Farming for the Future.

Latiefa Behardien, Woolworths Food chief technology and sustainability officer. (Woolworths)

Woolworths’ Farming for the Future programme has just been recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability initiatives. What does this milestone mean?

This recognition is a significant moment for us. It validates over 17 years of consistent, science-based work alongside our farming partners.

The independent PhD study — conducted by Dr Catherine Mazhandu at Coventry University’s Research Centre for Arts and Creative Cultures and Centre for Agro-ecology, Water and Resilience — confirms that Farming for the Future is not only delivering measurable environmental improvements but also strengthening resilience across our supply chain.

It shows that sustainability, when done properly, is not separate from commercial success; it enables it.

This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’. How does Farming for the Future reflect this idea?

The theme speaks to collective action and shared responsibility, which is exactly how our programme operates. “Our Power” lies in the partnerships between Woolworths, our farmers, and our customers.

Together, the choices we make from how food is grown to how it is purchased shapes the future of our planet. Farming for the Future empowers producers to adopt regenerative practices that restore ecosystems while ensuring long term productivity.

What are some of the key environmental outcomes highlighted in the research?

The study shows clear improvements in areas like water management, irrigation efficiency, and pest and plant management. These are critical in a country like SA, where climate variability is intensifying. Soil health and biodiversity are also improving, although these take longer to fully manifest.

Importantly, all of this is achieved without depleting natural resources, which is essential for long-term sustainability.

How does the Farming for the Future programme help farmers respond to climate challenges?

Farmers today are facing increasing pressure from droughts, floods, and unpredictable weather patterns. What the research highlights is that those participating in Farming for the Future are better equipped to recover from these shocks.

Through improved soil health, better water use, and more resilient farming systems, they can sustain production even under difficult conditions. That resilience is critical for food security.

The study also points to economic benefits. How are sustainability and profitability linked to this programme?

One of the most important findings is that environmental improvements do not come at the expense of economic performance, quite the opposite. Farmers reported better yields per hectare, improved product quality and more efficient use of resources.

By reducing inputs like water and chemicals while improving output, sustainability becomes a driver of profitability. This reinforces long-term commitment to the programme.

The research also identified areas for improvement. How is Woolworths responding?

We see this as an opportunity to strengthen an already impactful programme. Areas such as enhancing feedback loops with farmers, tailoring approaches for different types of produce, and building partnerships for external validation, like with financial institutions or carbon certification bodies, are all being considered. Continuous improvement is central to our approach.

Look out for the Farming for the Future logo on Woolworths products. (Woolworths)

What role do consumers play in the success of initiatives like Farming for the Future?

Consumers play a crucial role. Every purchasing decision sends a signal through the value chain. When customers choose products that are responsibly produced, they are directly supporting sustainable farming practices. That is the essence of “Our Power” in the Earth Day theme — collective choices that drive systemic change.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the Farming for the Future programme?

Our goal is to continue scaling impact while deepening the quality of what we do. That means supporting more farmers, enhancing environmental outcomes, and strengthening resilience across the food system.

Ultimately, Farming for the Future is about ensuring that we can produce high-quality food in a way that protects and restores the planet for generations to come.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.