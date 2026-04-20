Here are 7 super easy ways to prep your immune system for winter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The change of season is upon us, and that means chillier weather as April comes to a close. Unfortunately, winter also means cold and flu season, but that doesn’t mean you should start prepping a wild assortment of tissues and cough mixtures. With ample time to prep your immune system for what’s to come, here are seven tips from Fedhealth’s experts to quit bad habits, get rest and manage your diet.

Cut back on alcohol

While December in South Africa means many of us overindulge with cocktails or beers around the braai, an excessive intake of alcohol suppresses your immune system (along with disrupting your sleep and dehydrating your body).

With party season out of the way, April is the perfect time to implement an alcohol detox. For this month, consider drastically reducing or cutting out altogether your alcohol consumption. Besides giving your liver a break, you’ll also allow your immune system to be at its strongest, giving you the best chance of fighting off colds and flu.

Invite calm into your life

While modern life often means stress is unavoidable, chronic stress elevates cortisol levels, which impairs your body’s immune response.

This can mean delegating some of the tasks you’re responsible for to other family members, or reducing some of your weekly commitments. Big shifts also start with small changes: implementing a morning meditation or breathwork session can work wonders in reducing stress and boosting your immune system.

Move your body

Regular moderate exercise is one of the most effective ways to support your immune system. Whether it’s a 30-minute walk around the block, a morning swim or some gentle yoga, being active promotes healthy blood circulation and helps your immune cells move through the body more efficiently.

Online workout gym sessions. (123rf.com/Zinkevych)

Don’t go overboard though. Prolonged high-intensity exercise without adequate recovery can have the opposite effect by temporarily suppressing your immunity. Rather focus on consistency over intensity, and you’ll get the benefits of exercise rather than putting your body under more strain.

Get your flu shot

When it comes to the flu vaccine, timing is everything. It takes roughly two weeks for your body to build adequate antibodies after you’ve had it, which means waiting until you’re surrounded by sneezing colleagues or family members is a bad idea. Consider getting your flu vaccine in April so you’re protected for flu season, which generally runs from June to August.

If you belong to a medical aid, your scheme may cover the cost of this vaccine, so you won’t have to be out of pocket.

Get more sleep

Sleep is essential for a healthy immune system. While you sleep, your body produces cytokines, which are proteins that help fight infection and inflammation. If you’re not getting enough quality sleep each night, you won’t just be tired and low on energy — you’ll also be more susceptible to catching a cold or flu.

With this in mind, use the cooler April evenings to reset your sleep schedule, aiming for at least seven hours of sleep per night with consistent sleep and wake times.

Kefir grains and homemade milk kefir. (123RF)

You are what you eat

Did you know that about 70% of your body’s immune cells are in your gut? This means that what you eat has a direct effect on how well you’re able to fight off illness. When it comes to boosting your gut health through diet, focus on colour and variety: include leafy greens, orange and yellow vegetables, berries and fermented foods such as yoghurt, sauerkraut and kefir, which support a healthy gut microbiome.

Also make sure you include enough vitamin C (found in citrus fruits), zinc (found in seeds and legumes) and vitamin D, which you may lack in the winter as your sun exposure dips.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is one of the key factors to good health, including a well-functioning immune system. Your mucous membranes are your first line of defence against airborne pathogens, and being well hydrated keeps these moist and functional. As the air dries with the cooler weather, this matters even more. Aim for at least eight glasses a day, and remember that coffee and alcohol are dehydrating.