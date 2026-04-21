No booze, no problem: how South Africans got lit at Sober Fest

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South Africans are great at expressing themselves in a joyful, abundant, improvised, sometimes (but not always) spectacular way. However, the conditions under which we permit it are often very bad for our health. Celebration, in this country, has developed a sort of contractual relationship with intoxication. It’s like pleasure requires a chemical chaperone to be taken seriously. I mean, you and I both know, a party without alcohol is still widely regarded as a rehearsal at best, a waste of time, at worst.

Then came Sober Fest, the latest intervention from Nomsa Mazwai, which proposes — with a straight face and a full line-up — that we might be capable of enjoying ourselves without the things that often land us in trouble.

Nomsa Mazwai is the brains behind Sober Fest. (`supp)

On paper it’s a simple idea: a family-friendly music and wellness festival, staged at Soweto Theatre on Freedom Day weekend, featuring artists who usually preside over far less restrained gatherings. Thandiswa Mazwai, Maleh, DJ Kenzhero — names that suggest a certain calibre of experience, if not a guaranteed hangover.

But Sober Fest isn’t interested in hangovers. It’s interested in habits.

Mazwai, who’s built a career on refusing to separate art from argument, frames the event as a response to a national pattern that’s become normalised, and, in some cases, catastrophic. South Africa’s relationship with alcohol, she says, isn’t merely enthusiastic but economically and socially ruinous, with alcohol-related harm estimated to cost between 10% and 12% of GDP. The numbers are bleak, the implications worse. But there’s no moral high message being rammed down anyone’s throat so much as a practical need to create environments where it’s just as much fun not to drink.

“Sober Fest is a place to access information … in a hopeful environment,” she says, with optimism that belies the scale of the problem she’s addressing.

But hopeful environments aren’t typically what people are lolling for when they plan to attend a festival. They want release, excess, the sanctioned suspension of restraint, which raises the central question: what does a sober festival actually feel like?

A sober fest also provides a safer family space. (`supp)

According to Maleh, rather good. “It’s a declaration that fun, freedom and celebration don’t need substances to be enjoyable,” she says, with the conviction of someone who’s tested the theory. As a mother, she adds, the appeal is obvious: a space where children can participate without being peripheral to adult indulgence.

This emphasis on family isn’t incidental. Sober Fest positions itself as a multi-generational event — a place where the rituals of celebration are reconfigured, not removed. There’ll be music but also yoga sessions, breathwork, sound baths, guided heritage walks and a supervised children’s area.

OK, admittedly, most South African festival-goers will approach this with a mixture of curiosity and suspicion. No bar? No queues for overpriced drinks? No gradual descent into regrettable decisions? It sounds implausible.

But, the line-up is credibility on a stage — and it’s fun, especially if everyone is doing it together. Thandiswa Mazwai, never one to be aligned with anything trivial, frames the event as “an opportunity for us to redefine socialising”. Which is either a bold reimagining of public behaviour or a polite way of suggesting that we have, collectively, been getting it wrong.

There’s a faint whiff of virtue in all this — the suggestion that sobriety isn’t just healthier but morally superior. If you listen hard you can hear the objections: pleasure shouldn’t need justification; drinking isn’t a declaration of failure; moderation, rather than abstinence, might be a more reasonable goal.

But Sober Fest isn’t prescriptive. It does not demand conversion; it offers an alternative. A day of absence from alcohol that’s not a deprivation but a choice.

It's not about judgement but choice. (`supp)

Underneath the statistics and the programming and the carefully curated wellness agenda is the proposition that we might not need the things we’ve convinced ourselves are essential to enjoyment — and that’s quite a freeing concept.

Freedom, after all, is a complicated thing. We celebrate it loudly, annually, with a public holiday and a predictable set of rituals. But the version Mazwai is proposing — a “new freedom”, rooted in self-restraint and conscious choice — is less virtuous.

On April 26, at Soweto Theatre, a group of people will gather to test the theory. There’ll be music, laughter, movement, conversation. There will be no alcohol. Whether this constitutes a revolution or an experiment remains to be seen.

But in a country that equates celebration with excess, the suggestion that we might do otherwise feels pretty exciting.