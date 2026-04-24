Stephan Jacobs triumphs in tightly fought 2026 Fortuner challenge

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The 2026 Fortuner Challenge, powered by Quartz engine oil, has concluded in emphatic fashion, with Stephan Jacobs emerging as the overall winner after one of the closest contests in the event’s history. Representing Independent Media and paired with showjumping star Tamar Gliksman, Jacobs secured victory only in the final challenge.

Now in its 10th year, the Fortuner Challenge, powered by Quartz engine oil, continues to celebrate South African tenacity by pairing everyday challengers with leading sporting personalities in a multi-day test of strength, endurance, teamwork and strategy.

This year’s heroes included TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa driver Saood Variawa, Toyota Cheetahs rugby player Clayton Blommetjies, Kaizer Chiefs legend Morgan Gould and Gliksman. Each was paired with a challenger selected through national media partners, after a competitive public entry process.

As the 2026 winner, Jacobs takes home a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6. (Toyota)

The final team pairings saw Shaun Farrell (Arena Holdings) partner with Morgan Gould; Lelani Loots (Media24) team up with Saood Variawa; André Malan (SuperSport) join Clayton Blommetjies; and Jacobs (Independent Media) link up with Gliksman.

Over three days, teams tackled a wide range of demanding challenges staged around the Western Cape Winelands, including navigation-based tasks, endurance cycling, reaction testing, cooking under pressure and multi-discipline obstacle events. These were designed to test not only physical ability, but also communication, adaptability and composure under pressure.

From the outset, the competition proved fiercely contested. Farrell demonstrated strong physical and mental preparation, while Malan brought years of disciplined training and competitive experience to the field. Loots stood out for her relentless positivity and energy, ultimately earning the Spirit Award for her can-do attitude and contribution to team morale.

Jacobs was paired with showjumping star Tamar Gliksman, left. (Toyota)

Jacobs, meanwhile, combined consistency with a sharp competitive edge, steadily building momentum across the stages. His performance, alongside Gliksman, ensured they remained firmly in contention throughout, before delivering when it mattered most in the final event. As the 2026 winner, Jacobs takes home a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6, along with a range of prizes from event partners including Quartz Engine Oil, Salomon, Garmin, Oakley, Thule and Specialized.

Beyond the live event, the Fortuner Challenge, powered by Quartz engine oil, once again engaged South Africans nationwide through its “Back Your Hero” campaign, allowing fans to vote for their favourite teams while standing a chance to win weekly prizes, helping to build momentum throughout the competition.

Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, reflected on the broader significance of the event: “At Toyota, we are fortunate to offer a wide range of products, from entry-level vehicles right through to the Land Cruiser range. As a marketing team, it’s important that we connect with all South Africans, and the Fortuner plays a key role in that. It sits in that important middle ground, and because it is locally produced, we understand what South Africans want. That allows us to tailor the product to meet their needs and deliver exactly what they expect from a vehicle like this. In terms of this year’s Challenge, I was impressed to witness the grit and tenacity of all the heroes and competitors, despite the challenging conditions. Finally, I would like to welcome Stephan to the Toyota family.”

Over three days, teams tackled a wide range of demanding challenges staged around the Western Cape Winelands. (Toyota)

The 2026 Fortuner Challenge once again reinforced the model’s reputation for durability, versatility and reliability, while celebrating the adventurous spirit that defines both the vehicle and the people who take part in the Challenge.

Toyota would like to acknowledge all the sponsors who helped make this year’s event an undeniable success: Total Energies, Specialized, Garmin, Salomon, Thule and Oakley, who joined the Challenge as a new sponsor this year. Also Blaauwklippen, the venue partner for 2026.

Catch all the action from the 2026 Fortuner Challenge, powered by Quartz engine oil, here.

This article was sponsored by Toyota.