BRENWIN NAIDU | Neue Klasse marks return to form as BMW’s bold iX divides opinion

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The latest Neue Klasse models from BMW almost seem like a return to stylistic form.

Looking at the imminent iX3 (2026 World Car of the Year) and i3, the proportions are tidy, with the requisite level of sporting overtures typical of the brand, and most of all, those kidney grilles are sized appropriately.

Or maybe they just seem conventional in comparison to free radicals like the iX, now four years old, launched to huge controversy. Was the bulky electric sport-utility vehicle intended as shock treatment in anticipation of the new generation of cars? Something intentionally extreme, to make the future incumbents seem normal?

The big Bimmer offers a sizable footprint. Picture: FABIAN KIRCHBAUER (Fabian Kirchbauer)

An example of the iX arrived for testing the other day, and even with the passing of many seasons, it is still a vehicle that makes you pause, squint and grimace. Perhaps with enough years, it may just come full circle, much like other polarising BMW designs have done. The E65 7 Series from the Chris Bangle era is often cited as a design ahead of its time. So was the original 1 Series.

In fairness, the iX might have been dismissed as “just another electric car” had it not been so... shocking. The equivalent from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS, resembled a cold blob on wheels. And its cabin was just as forgettable.

In the iX, occupants are greeted by a warm, lounge-like ambience. Because there is no transmission tunnel or associated running gear, the floor is completely flat, with a clear pass-through between driver and front passenger footwells. The seats are wide-berthed and comfortable and, if you want, can be upholstered in plant-based leather.

Acceleration is rapid for a vehicle of this heft. Picture: FABIAN KIRCHBAUER (Fabian Kirchbauer)

Diamond-like elements are deployed as switchgear, adding a touch of old-fashioned glamour to the otherwise progressive fascia, dominated by a large screen curving around the view of the driver.

Testing the iX for the first time in April 2022, we were availed the xDrive50 derivative (385kW/765Nm). In case you forgot, xDrive denotes all-wheel drive in BMW parlance. Far from lethargic despite its weight, the model was able to hustle from rest to 100km/h in a mere 4.6 seconds.

The xDrive50 moniker was ditched during the life cycle, and two flavours are offered in 2026: the xDrive45 M Sport (R2,249,000) and the xDrive60 M Sport (R2,689,000). We drove the latter, whose electric powertrain packs 400kW (torque outputs unchanged from the xDrive50). The sprint time is the same as that of the former xDrive50.

Despite the addition of various accoutrements from the BMW M catalogue, the iX remains a hefty cross-country tourer that emphasises comfort and luxury more than dynamic adeptness. You can have an i4 for that, if you want an all-electric Bimmer that feels nimbler on its feet.

Lounge-like cabin still impresses with its opulence. (Fabian Kirchbauer)

With its air-sprung chassis, light steering and near-silent performance, the iX is a soothing conveyance. You arrive at your destination feeling much calmer — and perhaps not having to worry about fossil fuel price hikes has something to do with it too.

When the iX came to town all those years ago, it boasted one of the largest ranges for an all-electric model. The xDrive60 M Sport still yields a significant distance on a full charge: between 563km and 701km depending, of course, on how you drive it. At the current rate of R7.35 per kWh for public DC charging, it may cost you around R793 to replenish the vehicle’s 108kWh battery.

Though BMW has made quite an effort at the electric agenda, being one of its pioneers with the original i3 back in 2015, the brand has been careful to avoid sweeping declarations about the end of internal combustion engines.

Wide, amply padded seats make for a luxurious feel. Picture: FABIAN KIRCHBAUER (Fabian Kirchbauer)

So it still continues to offer petrol and diesel models, in addition to zero-emissions vehicles like the iX.

The Neue Klasse takes the baton and will likely popularise electrification for customers who are already in the BMW ecosystem. And years from now fans will look back at the company’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicle, the iX, likely with softer words than initially spoken when it broke cover.