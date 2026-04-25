PARTING SHOT | The winners of the 2026 Sony photography awards showcase global scrutiny

The Sony World Photography Awards, now in their 19th year, and swollen with over 430,000 submissions from more than 200 countries, are less a competition than a visual census of the human condition — messy, political, vain, grieving, sometimes transcendent.
This year’s Photographer of the Year, Citlali Fabián of Mexico, wins the overall category for a reason: she doesn’t seem to treat her subjects as subjects at all. Her series Bilha, Stories of My Sisters — portraits of Indigenous women in Oaxaca — is more a collaboration than straightforward documentation.
We live in a world where images are disposable — flicked past, filtered, and forgotten. The Sony Awards slows that process down.
They’re images constructed with women, embroidered with digital motifs that represent identity as something lived, layered and resistant to the outsider’s gaze. In an age of aesthetic tourism, where photographers can be invasive, Fabián’s work is ethical. It listens instead of taking.
Climate anxiety seeps through Isadora Romero’s environmental work; narcotics economies loom in Santiago Mesa’s documentary series; domestic life is tenderly dissected in Seungho Kim’s study of modern parenting in Korea. They effect a celebration of photography and an uneasy reminder that the world, when we look closely, isn’t particularly celebratory.
There are moments of spectacle. Will Burrard-Lucas captures nature in a way that makes you realise that animals are more mythological than we are. Sport, architecture, still life — each category produces winners. The real interest lies not in who came first or second or third, but in the mood of the winners as a whole, summed up by the word, “scrutiny” — an interrogation of our lived reality.
The Open Photographer of the Year, Elle Leontiev, entered a single image — a volcanologist poised on a rock like a secular prophet — that compresses ambition, absurdity and awe into the frame. Student winner Jubair Ahmed Arnob documents the violence of urban development, and 16-year-old Philip Kangas freezes a moment of firefighters rescuing art from flames, a metaphor for culture being dragged from the brink, in the youth category.
Joel Meyerowitz is this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award. His career suggests that the act of looking can be rigorous and playful — a negotiation between reality and interpretation.
The exhibition in London sprawls across hundreds of prints and digital displays. Visitors are challenged to absorb so much looking and seeing, while keeping alert to the real problem of visual overstimulation. We live in a world where images are disposable — flicked past, filtered, and forgotten. The Sony Awards slows that process down.
As we all now know, photography doesn’t pretend to be objective. The most compelling images are aware of their position — as political, cultural or emotional, reminding us that the camera is a hopeful device: freezing moments so that we get to examine them for posterity.
The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition is on display at Somerset House, London until 4 May, presenting over 300 prints and hundreds of images in digital displays, as well as a special presentation by Meyerowitz.
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