STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 80 minutes:

4x20: QUICK HITS — Disney+

For those who partake and celebrate, this week saw the annual marking of the global unofficial marijuana day on April 20 — (4/20 to the hep cats) — and 4x20 offers four short films for the stoners: examining such urgent topics as the unlikely cult classic status of Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, the mythical stoner cinematic holy grail Ganjasaurus Rex and the origin story of stoner bible, the magazine High Times.

If you have 2 hours:

WUTHERING HEIGHTS — Rent or buy Apple TV+

Either it’s the steamy, erotic Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starring reboot of the gothic romance classic that everyone needs or it’s the kind of heretical, hyped-to-death, unnecessarily over-sexualised messing with Bronte that demonstrates everything that’s wrong with the youth today. Emerald Fennel’s divisive adaptation is now available for you to decide.

If you have 3 hours:

THIS IS A GARDENING SHOW — Netflix

Zach Galifinaikis serves as the deadpan, offbeat, stoner host of this leisurely paced alternative guide to the wonders and pleasures of gardening.

If you have 3 hours:

KEVIN — Prime Video

Aubrey Plaza co-creates and does voice-over duties alongside a cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Amy Sedaris, John Waters and Whoopi Goldberg, in this adult-themed animated series about Kevin, a once-pampered housecat whose life is thrown into chaos after his owners announce that they’re breaking up.

If you have 7 hours:

THE TRIALS OF WINNIE MANDELA — Netflix

Emmy-winning South African documentary director, the late Mandy Jacobson, began researching and working on this mammoth 7-part docuseries back in 2013 after Winnie Madikezela-Mandela published 491 Days, her memoir of her time in solitary confinement during the darkest days of apartheid. Thirteen years later and with Jacobson having passed away in 2024, the project, initiated and funded by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation and blessed by Madikizela-Mandela’s grandchildren and family, will finally see the light of day. Whether or not it succeeds as Jacobson hoped in offering not a hagiography but rather an authentic and difficult consideration of its subject in all her many contradictions and complexities remains to be seen.