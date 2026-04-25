What’s On — Going Out

RARE MARKET
WHERE: Time Out Market Cape Town, The Old Power Station, V&A Waterfront
WHEN: April 27
Time Out Market Cape Town marks Freedom Day with the return of RARE Market, bringing together local brands across fashion, art and craft. There will also be a dedicated Kids’ Creative Corner. All ages are welcome and entry is free.
STUPID FUCKING BIRD
WHERE: The Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town
WHEN: April 28-May 2
Aaron Posner’s Stupid Fucking Bird is a darkly funny reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, which deals with fame, love and the search for meaning. Con, a young playwright desperate to change the world through art, battles the shadow of his famous mother, Emma. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
WHERE: The Teatro, Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg
WHEN: April 28-May 31
One of Hollywood’s most cherished love stories, Pretty Woman: The Musical, is making its debut on the Teatro stage. Experience the beloved 1990 film in this stage production packed with romance, humour, and iconic music. Tickets are available from R380 via Ticketmaster.
SOWETO FASHION WEEK
WHERE: Soweto Theatre, 2601 Bolani Rd, Jabulani, Soweto
WHEN: April 29-May 1
Soweto Fashion Week is one of the most influential fashion platforms in South Africa, featuring about 90 designers and 42 shows per season. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.
OCEAN FESTIVAL 2026
WHERE: Scottburgh Main Beach and the Premier Resort Cutty Sark, Old Main Rd, Scottburgh
WHEN: May 1-3
Ocean Festival is returning to Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast to celebrate World Ocean Day. Visitors can expect a combination of sport, wellness, education, and entertainment.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.