What’s On — Going Out

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Chris Jaftha (Edward Lewis) and Leah Mari (Vivian Ward) in 'Pretty Woman: The Musical'.

RARE MARKET

WHERE: Time Out Market Cape Town, The Old Power Station, V&A Waterfront

WHEN: April 27

RARE Market returns to Time Out Market Studio in Cape Town. (Time Out Market)

Time Out Market Cape Town marks Freedom Day with the return of RARE Market, bringing together local brands across fashion, art and craft. There will also be a dedicated Kids’ Creative Corner. All ages are welcome and entry is free.

Aaron Posner's 'Stupid Fucking Bird' is showing at the Baxter. (Centre)

STUPID FUCKING BIRD

WHERE: The Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town

WHEN: April 28-May 2

Aaron Posner’s Stupid Fucking Bird is a darkly funny reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, which deals with fame, love and the search for meaning. Con, a young playwright desperate to change the world through art, battles the shadow of his famous mother, Emma. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.

Chris Jaftha (Edward Lewis) and Leah Mari (Vivian Ward) in 'Pretty Woman: The Musical'. (SUPPLIED)

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

WHERE: The Teatro, Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg

WHEN: April 28-May 31

One of Hollywood’s most cherished love stories, Pretty Woman: The Musical, is making its debut on the Teatro stage. Experience the beloved 1990 film in this stage production packed with romance, humour, and iconic music. Tickets are available from R380 via Ticketmaster.

The tailoring of Dope Store will be showcased at SFW 2026. (Instagram: Soweto Fashion Week (@soweto_fashion-week))

SOWETO FASHION WEEK

WHERE: Soweto Theatre, 2601 Bolani Rd, Jabulani, Soweto

WHEN: April 29-May 1

Soweto Fashion Week is one of the most influential fashion platforms in South Africa, featuring about 90 designers and 42 shows per season. Tickets are available from R150 via Webtickets.

Ocean Festival 2026 returns to Scottburgh, KZN in May this year. (Ocean Festival)

OCEAN FESTIVAL 2026

WHERE: Scottburgh Main Beach and the Premier Resort Cutty Sark, Old Main Rd, Scottburgh

WHEN: May 1-3

Ocean Festival is returning to Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast to celebrate World Ocean Day. Visitors can expect a combination of sport, wellness, education, and entertainment.