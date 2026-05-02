‘Hacks’: It’s a wrap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jean Smart, who was hailed as brilliant in Designing Women and Fargo, portrays the legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in the comedy series Hacks. “Season 4 got a little dark,” she says. “I was worried people would hate me.”

She gives a wry twist of her mouth, then adds: “In Season 5, our final one, we get back to being profoundly silly, which is really fun.” The combative relationship with Ava, her writer/assistant portrayed by Hannah Einbinder, settles. Deborah comes to terms with Frank, her cheating ex-husband; her sister, who her ex-husband had the affair with, and her daughter.

The show explores a connection with a younger man; a pop star. A lot of discussion in the press has focused on the singer/actor Harry Styles who is seen as inspiration for that part of the storyline. Styles even sent Smart a bouquet and vintage salt and pepper set, a gift that was inspired by part of season 4’s plot. When Styles is mentioned in the press conference, Smart doesn’t elaborate. Instead she focusses on lessons she’s taken away from the show that has garnered 12 Emmy wins.

Kaitlin Olson and Jean Smart in 'Hacks'. (Supplied)

Perched on a director’s chair at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills Hotel, she wears an elegant, understated floral dress. Smart says: “For the first time we’ve seen Deborah momentarily defeated in this season, like, ‘That’s it, they won.’ Then she rallies and gets back to where she wants to be, which is going after what she wants.”

Season 5 finds Deborah considering her legacy and embarking on intentional behaviour to shape it, despite bigger forces at play trying to cancel her. Female comedians, in particular, contributed creatively in the early days of television, while their male counterparts reaped the financial rewards and fame — just one of the many issues covered in this season. The show explores generational divides, gender bias, ambition and friendship. Smart, a 74-year-old Washington native, acknowledges how the industry has changed.

“There are more interesting roles for women who aren’t 25 now. Men are still dominant in every movie, but it used to be that they only wrote stories about men. Audiences started to realise that women had always been out there doing things. Now they’re realising that women can also be three-dimensional, and that older women have similar lives and the same desires as 30-year-old women.”

Smart has a personal takeaway from portraying Deborah: “To never think that what you’ve decided is absolute. There are fewer absolutes in life than you think. Always be open to change,” says the mother of three. “Always!”

“When we started wrapping scenes, it registered that the show was concluding. We were shooting in Deborah’s house, which I love. It’s like running around a giant dollhouse. They copied a giant mansion in Bel Air and recreated it on-stage at Universal. So when they said, ‘That’s a series wrap on Deborah’s bedroom.’ I was like, ‘We’re never gonna sleep in this bedroom again!’ They let me sneak little souvenirs from each set.”

Einbinder agrees: “The living room was such a pivotal location. It’s where our characters meet.” She pauses, choking up, excusing the first of many emotional tears that flowed throughout the interview.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks'. (KENNY LAUBBACHER/HBO MAX)

When asked what she’d say to her character, the four-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (and one win in Season 4) says, “I’d tell her I love her. Goodbye Ava.” Einbinder wipes away tears.

“It was nice that Ava and Deborah were on the same team in this season. I knew from the start I’d be pushed to new heights in terms of performance. It’s been invigorating and exciting. Ava is a product of queer people creating a vivid and authentic character. When I first read the character on the page, I thought, this is a fully realised human being. There are no tropes. There’s no parody. It’s what happens when people write their own experience. The spirit of the show is about this underdog.”

She continues, “I had a series of moments throughout the season where it dawned on me that it was the end. I’m still in the process of transitioning.” Hacks has chosen to go out at the top of its game. “There are many hilarious scenes [that] I’m not allowed to reference due to embargoes,” Einbinder says. ”Suffice to say, fans are going to beg us for one more season!"