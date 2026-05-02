New film portrays ‘Turfloop war’ epic

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The dust of Mankweng township hasn’t changed much in 15 years — but the man returning to it has.

Tebogo Malope, now an award-winning director who has worked with many global icons, including Barack Obama, is standing in the grounds of the Turfloop campus of the University of Limpopo. He is back where he once filmed Skeem Saam, but this time he is looking through the lens at a heavier history: a student uprising.

His latest project, Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun, is a psychological thriller with musical elements, almost like the movie Sarafina! reimagined today.

“Outside of the fact that the story had to be told, it’s the 40-year anniversary of the University of Turfloop military occupation, which makes it very special. It feels pivotal to start reflecting on the contribution of young people and our society at large,” he told the Sunday Times.

“This year the university is becoming part of the heritage site. So this film and this story become a key visual for the celebrations of the university as part of the heritage line.

“The biggest directing challenge was everything: the tone, the politics around it, the survivors, the archives. Everything was a challenge. I’ve directed many movies. This one felt like a collective weight of heritage.”

Scenes from the filming of 'Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun'. (Supplied by Mlungisi Mlungwana)

With the story based on real-life events documented in the book written by Ernest Khosa, Malope said the project was immense.

“The one story that really broke us in the writing room was the story of Josephine Sekgana, who was brutally tortured, beaten and paraded at the university in front of the other students as an example for the students to not try and stand against the regime.

“I think Rev Frank Chikane’s contribution to student activism goes unspoken in the history books. He was one of the most critical players in helping the students win against the military occupation. He took the lead and was brave enough to stand with the students against all odds. There are scenes in the movie that tell that part of the story.

“Also, there’s a side of reverend Frank that not too many people know about and there’s one moment that I’m super excited to show the world — the type of leader he was.”

Malope is renowned for his ability to deliver high-quality productions under tight filming schedules. In February he began raising funds for the film and started filming on March 31. He plans to premiere the film on June 16 at Ster-Kinekor.

He brings together renowned stars including Tshepo Matlala, Andre Odendaal, Molefi Monaisa, Tshepo Shogole and Arthur Molepo. Comedian Mashabela Galane and musician King Monada make their acting debuts in the film.

“We can’t compromise anything, and so that was the hardest part here,” said Malope. “For a feature film of this nature, at about two hours, you’re looking at anything north of R40m. So for us to have managed to pull this off so quickly with not nearly that level of resources is testament to the team and everybody involved. It feels like it’s more than a movie. There’s a responsibility.”

I want the youth of today to hear their own voice in this film. We want businesses to fund schools to come watch this movie and have schools preorder the book, to expose them to this story we are telling — Tebogo Malope, director

Actor Cornet Mamabolo returns to the screen after leaving the industry in 2021 to focus on business. He plays the role of Peter Mokaba and is also executive producer.

“Acting will always be there,” Mamabolo told the Sunday Times. “With me, it’s no longer about just acting. The story needs to be beautiful. When [Malope] explained the story to me about the occupation at the university, I managed to get his vision. That gave me comfort. This is a beautiful project to be part of.

“Peter Mokaba is at the centre of our politics and has inspired a lot of people who are in government as we speak. It’s exciting for me to play Peter Mokaba. We all look up to him.”

For Khosa, this is more than just a film based on his book. “For my generation at Turfloop, the gun was a physical instrument aimed at suppressing dissent and alternative ideas. The gun chose me in real time, as an instrument of repression in the mid-1980s. Our responsive guns were instruments of deflection. The book arrived as an instrument of reflection on the real meaning of our sacrifices,” he said.

“As SRC president, I slept in seven different rooms per week and never used the same route to go home, nor even slept there for a single night for three years out of fear of an attack.

“The most frightening experience was when, despite all this, I was cornered in the middle of the night, threatened with a sharp knife, blindfolded and made to sign a form accepting that I am an apartheid spy. The same was done to Victor Kgomoeswana, my general secretary. We called a press conference the following day to announce this.”

Malope plans to have campaigns for communities and universities to engage with his project, including the republishing of the book on May 21. He also has a soundtrack for the film due for release on May 28.

“I want the youth of today to hear their own voice in this film. We want businesses to fund schools to come watch this movie and have schools preorder the book, to expose them to this story we are telling,” he added.